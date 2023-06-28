Balanced daily diet, you don’t need to starve to lose weight

Let’s see an example of a balanced daily diet to lose weight without sacrificing taste: you don’t need to starve to feel good.

Often, when one thinks of a diet, a person who trains hard and immediately comes to mind he dies of hunger because he eats little. In reality, this is not always the case. It goes without saying that regular exercise is essential to losing weight and keeping fit, as well as a restricted caloric intake. You have to burn off more calories than you take in, it’s natural, otherwise you won’t lose weight.

However, a healthy and balanced diet consists of lots of variety and tasty dishes. But that’s not all, because to follow a healthy diet, you certainly don’t need to starve, otherwise the risk of a sudden binge is too strong. A diet is also based on creativity, on imagination, otherwise you get bored, risking running into the wrong, which is just around the corner. By the way, in this article We see how to keep hunger at bay when you’re in a calorie deficit.

How to deal with a balanced diet to lose weight but without starving

Prepare tasty and healthy dishes it certainly helps to follow the diet and keep in line, without feeling the need to consume fatty dishes. We have said that, to lose weight, it is necessary to maintain a healthy lifestyle, therefore exercising regularly, even in a mild way, for example by doing a walk or a light jogand eating well.

As for healthy eating, let’s say the calorie intake to be absorbed must be around 1500 calories. The day also has to be well punctuated by meals, therefore a rich breakfast, a mid-morning snack, a first course for lunch, a snack in the afternoon, and a second course for dinner. In this way, the body is ensured of all the necessary nutrients.

1500 calories aren’t many, it’s true, but they’re still enough to bring back lots of food. For example, breakfast must include yoghurt, fresh fruit and dried fruit, toasted bread, biscuits and jam. Same thing with regard to the two snacks. For lunch you can prepare pasta, without exaggerating with the quantities, preferably wholemeal, e topped with light ingredients.

Second courses are fine for dinner, therefore vegetables, tender meat, or potatoes. In short, you can eat well even without resorting to extreme diets, and above all without giving up certain foods. You can eat everything, or almost everything, the important thing is to control the type of seasoning, and obviously the quantities. Pasta, for example, which is so demonized, is actually essential for the body.

This provides energy to the body, thanks to carbohydrates, but obviously you have to consume it for lunch, not dinner, e without overdoing the portions. Wholemeal pasta, with tomatoes, basil and mozzarella, and a drop of olive oil, is a dish as simple as it is delicious, but also healthy.