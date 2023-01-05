news-txt”>

(ANSA) – NAPLES, 05 JAN – “The Epiphany takes away all the holidays, but leaves ‘as a gift’ kilos to be disposed of. Obviously, no remorse: the holidays must also be honored with the culinary tradition. Now is the right time to get fit. A balanced diet and adequate physical exercise are the ‘Pillars of Wellbeing'”. This is the indication for a recovery at the table on the tracks of correct nutrition after the excesses of the holidays suggested by Professor Marcellino Monda, director of the Department of Experimental Medicine and of the Department of Dietetics and Sports Medicine of the Luigi Vanvitelli University of Campania.



A balanced diet and physical exercise not only help to restore physiological biorhythms, “but they are indispensable – explains Monda to ANSA – to prevent and treat obesity and a myriad of pathologies, from metabolic and cardiovascular to degenerative, osteo-articular pathologies and neoplastic”. It is therefore necessary to adopt a nutritional style rich in vegetables and fruit, the cornerstone of all healthy diets, which lays the foundations for a reduction in body weight, often beyond acceptable health limits.



So what is the recipe to follow? “A good nutritional habit includes 5 servings of vegetables and fruit a day, each of a different color: red, yellow, green, white and purple. These foods – says the teacher – provide micronutrients with antioxidant properties essential for balance and refreshment of the organism. The variety of colors also satisfies the eye (which wants its share), in a hedonistic vision of the Good Table”. In short, the dishes must be healthy, but also beautiful and especially tasty. Vegetables and fruit are essential, “but a balanced diet includes a wide range of foods capable of satisfying nutritional needs in accordance with the scientific dictates of the Physiology of Nutrition”. Professor Monda’s advice is to prefer foods with complex carbohydrates – cereals, especially whole grains, and legumes – which should be used in moderation to reduce caloric intake. A plate of pasta (70-80 grams) with lightly seasoned tomato is a fair portion.



Monda adds: “Fish at least 3 times a week, especially blue fish, rich in proteins and essential fatty acids.



It is light and more digestible than meat. Meat: it is better to consume white meat, leaner than red meat, which can however be used three to five times a month”. For milk and dairy products, lean products must be used, rich in calcium but low in fat. the dressing; extra virgin olive oil is an excellent dressing, preferable to other types of fat.



However, one must be thrifty: two tablespoons a day.



Moreover. it is better to keep salt consumption under control.



Its high use can promote water retention and increase blood pressure. It is useful to prefer spices to make dishes tasty. Finally, you need to drink 2 or more liters of water a day. “It is important to drink before the feeling of thirst occurs to prevent dehydration” concludes Professor Monda. (HANDLE).

