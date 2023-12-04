Balancing Efficiency and Empathy: The Impact of Utilitarian Medicine on AI and Digital Technology in Healthcare

It’s Time to Address the Crisis of Individualism in Medicine

On this day of commemorating the medical mission, it is important to recognize the great benefits that modern medicine has brought to society. However, it is equally important to acknowledge the crisis of individualism that has been exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic and its impact on the medical profession. In a relentless pursuit of efficiency and productivity, contemporary medicine has adopted a utilitarian model that has led to depersonalization of care and a crisis in empathy and humanism.

This depersonalization not only impacts the patient experience, but can also limit the ability of technological tools, such as AI, to address the individual and unique needs of each patient. The adoption of a utilitarian approach in medicine has led to an overemphasis on efficiency and standardization, leading to less personalized care and a decrease in the quality of the doctor-patient relationship.

The crisis of empathy and humanism in medicine is a direct reflection of the utilitarian model. Empathy, an essential component of healthcare, is undermined by a system that prioritizes quantity over quality and performance over relationship. This deficit affects not only patients, but also the well-being and satisfaction of health professionals, which can lead to professional burnout and a decrease in the quality of care.

In an environment where utilitarianism and individualism prevail, AI and other digital technologies risk being seen solely as tools to increase efficiency, rather than as means to improve healthcare holistically. A dehumanized or mediocre professional will not change using AI or other technologies since the differential as doctors lies on the side of soft skills. To overcome these challenges, it is crucial to adopt a more balanced approach that values ​​efficiency as well as empathy and humanism. Only in this way can modern medicine fully exploit the potential of technologies and become truly exponential.

It is essential to reevaluate and readjust the current utilitarian model in order to fully unleash the capacity of AI and digital technologies to improve health outcomes and enrich the patient experience. The crisis of empathy and humanism in medicine, driven by a utilitarian model, poses significant challenges to the effective integration of AI and digital technology in healthcare. It’s time to address this crisis and foster a more balanced and empathetic model in order to truly realize the potential of modern medicine and technology.

Share this: Facebook

X

