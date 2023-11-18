Balancing: Only takes seconds – simple test shows how long you live

In order to live a healthy life for as long as possible, physical fitness is important. This also includes the ability to keep yourself in balance. According to researchers, a simple test should show how long you live.

More than 650,000 people die every year due to falls and associated injuries.

Accidents that could be avoided? In a study, researchers from Brazil examined the connection between the risk of death and balance in middle-aged and old people.

With a ten-second test they think they can predict how high their own risk of death is.

This is how the ten-second balance test works

1,702 people between the ages of 51 and 75 took part in the study. Similar to the tree yoga pose, they had to place one leg on the other calf and place their arms along their body.

Anyone who could hold this position for ten seconds was considered to have passed the test.

These were the results of the balance test

As many people age, their balance disappears. The Brazilian researchers wanted to investigate how the ability to maintain balance for ten seconds is related to overall mortality.

Overall, around 20.4 percent of participants failed the test, while among 51 to 55 year olds it was only five percent.

The older the age, the higher the failure rate became. Of the 71 to 75 year olds, over half failed.

In the seven years that followed, 123 people died. What was striking was that the probability of death in the group that failed the test (17.5 percent) was significantly higher than in those who successfully completed the test (4.6 percent).

It was found that old age and an unhealthy lifestyle were often present in the group of those who failed. From this, the researchers concluded that the overall risk of death in the seven years examined was 84 percent higher for older and old people who had not passed the test.

This was true even when other factors such as age, BMI and health risk factors were taken into account.

How meaningful is the balance test?

If you try the test right now and fall over, that doesn’t mean you’ll die sooner. The study is an observational study in which many factors were ignored.

For example, the study was only conducted once. Therefore, no statement is made about the current condition, distractions or difficulty concentrating.

Furthermore, it is a small and non-diverse sample. Only white people from Brazil were examined. The effects of ethnicity and influences of different living conditions were not taken into account.

This is what you can do for your balance

More conclusive causality between balance and risk of death cannot be established until follow-up studies with larger samples are conducted. For clear results, participants should be from the same age group.

Nevertheless, balance plays an important role in physical fitness. With simple exercises you can protect yourself from falls – and pass the ten-second balance test with ease at any age.

