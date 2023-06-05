Balcony power plant: Is the mini-PV worth it and how much does it cost? | > – Guide

Status: 05.06.2023 2:34 p.m Tenants can also generate their own electricity with balcony power plants. The federal government wants to simplify the operation of the small solar systems, some federal states pay grants for the purchase.

Photovoltaic systems on house roofs make their owners somewhat independent of high energy prices. For a long time, however, it was relatively difficult for tenants and apartment owners to produce solar power themselves. It is true that so-called balcony power plants – also referred to in the trade as mini-PV, plug-in PV or plug-in solar device – have been commercially available for several years. Until recently, however, the bureaucratic hurdles to putting the devices into operation were relatively high. That has changed.

Federal government plans simpler rules for balcony power plants

In May, the federal government announced a draft law intended to significantly simplify the operation of balcony power plants. Among other things, it is planned to clear the way for operation via standard Schuko plugs, and up to 800 watts of power should be allowed in the future. The registration should also be easier and retroactive counters should also be allowed on a transitional basis, according to the announcement by the Ministry of Economic Affairs.

Balcony power plant: Mobile and easy to install

Plug-in solar devices can be mounted on balconies or terraces or set up without a permanent installation. The electricity generated can be used directly in the household and thus reduce your own electricity bill. The devices differ from photovoltaic systems on roofs in several respects: They are significantly smaller and designed so that laypeople can also install them. From a technical point of view, balcony power plants are electrical household appliances and not systems.

If you move, the solar devices can be dismantled and taken with you without much effort. In contrast to the photovoltaic system for house roofs, they are only intended for your own consumption and not for feeding electricity into the grid.

How do balcony power plants work?

The commercially available devices usually consist of one or a few solar modules and a so-called inverter. Depending on the provider, components for attachment are already included or must be ordered separately. After assembly or installation at a suitable location, the solar module is connected to the inverter. This converts the direct current that the module produces from the sunlight into alternating current.

The system can be connected to a socket in the apartment or on the balcony via a cable. Devices that are connected to the household power grid, such as washing machines, computers and all devices that are in standby mode, now primarily use the solar power fed into the grid.

Inexpensive complete packages are available from around 600 euros, more expensive models can cost up to 1,200 euros. Experts assume that a household can use them to produce around 10 to 20 percent of its electricity itself. The electricity meter then simply runs more slowly. However, how much electricity is generated depends on the orientation of the system and the annual hours of sunshine in the region.

Is a balcony power plant worth it?

Sea Consumer center Lower Saxony, the plug-in solar devices are almost always worthwhile, depending on the location and usage behavior, it just takes a little longer until the purchase pays for itself. An example: A typical plug-in solar module is approximately 1 by 1.70 meters in size and has an output of around 300 watts. If it is optimally aligned, it supplies around 200 to 300 kilowatt hours of electricity per year, so two modules supply twice the amount of electricity. With an output of 600 watts and an electricity price of 40 cents per kilowatt hour, up to 240 euros can be saved each year. In this way, the purchase can pay for itself after just a few years. The devices are durable and can often be used for 20 years or more.

Funding in Schleswig-Holstein and Mecklenburg-West Pomerania

Some federal states subsidize the purchase of balcony power plants. There has been a funding program in Schleswig-Holstein since 2020. It provides a subsidy of up to 200 euros for plug-in solar devices, but has currently been exhausted. It is being checked whether applications can be submitted again in the near future. In Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania there are even for the devices up to 500 euros subsidy – however, only tenants can currently apply for a subsidy, for owners the funds have also already been used up. In In Lower Saxony, some municipalities are promoting the purchase of a balcony power plant.

Since January 2023, no value added tax has been charged nationwide on mini PV systems – just like on larger photovoltaic systems.

Schuko sockets should soon be sufficient

As soon as the planned federal law comes into force, the systems can officially be operated with conventional Schuko sockets. He insisted for a long time Industry association VDE (Association for Electrical, Electronic and Information Technologies) insists that plug-in solar devices should instead only be connected to special feed-in sockets (“Wieland sockets”), which an electrician has to install. For some time, however, the association has also set itself for simpler rules.

If the supplied inverters are certified accordingly, the requirements that also apply to normal photovoltaic systems apply to them and are therefore safe. There is still only a draft for a product standard (VDE V 0126-95) for plug-in solar devices, which is still being developed. The seal of the German Society for Solar Energy eV (DGS), which set a safety standard a long time ago. Consumer advocates also recommend making sure when buying that the device meets the VDE-AR-N 4105 standard.

Important: Only one plug-in solar device or one inverter should be connected to a socket. Coupling several devices via a multiple socket would be dangerous.

Balcony power plant: Inform the landlord

According to the consumer center, Lower Saxony is responsible for the installation no landlord approval required unless major structural changes are made. Nevertheless, consumer advocates advise informing the landlord. In the case of a community of owners (WEG), a majority must agree. The devices must be installed in a storm-proof manner. In the case of listed buildings, there may also be further requirements. The planned new law should also remove hurdles here and give both apartment owners and tenants the right to use plug-in solar devices.

After installation, the grid operator must be informed that the plug-in solar device is to be put into operation. For devices with a power of up to 600 watts, laypersons can also do this. With an output of more than 600 watts, an electrician has to be consulted. However, this limit is to rise to 800 watts with the planned new legal regulation. Electricity suppliers must provide a form for registration, and the German Society for Solar Energy also has one Sample letter created. In addition, the system must Market master data register of the Federal Network Agency are entered. Here, too, it should be easier: In the future, devices up to a limit of 800 watts of power will only have to be registered with and deregistered from the Federal Network Agency.

Electricity meter: no more replacement necessary in the future?

Currently, the electricity meter must not turn backwards. As a rule, this does not happen because the amount of electricity fed in by plug-in solar devices is too low. If you only have a one-way meter, you must have an electricity meter with a backstop or a bidirectional meter installed. The conversion is usually carried out by the network operator. But here, too, something is about to change and counters running backwards are to be allowed on a transitional basis.

The consumer center and the University of Applied Sciences and Arts HTW Berlin.

