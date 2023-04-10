Status: 04/04/2023 10:01 a.m With solar panels on the balcony, tenants can also generate their own electricity. The operation of the mini solar systems should be easier, some federal states even pay grants for the purchase.

Photovoltaic systems on house roofs are part of the landscape in many places. They make their owners somewhat independent of high energy prices. For tenants and apartment owners, on the other hand, it was difficult to produce solar power themselves. So-called balcony power plants – also referred to in the trade as mini-PV, plug-in PV or plug-in solar devices – have been commercially available for a long time. Until recently, however, the bureaucratic hurdles to putting the devices into operation were relatively high. That has changed, now the Industry association VDE (Association for Electrical Engineering, Electronics and Information Technology) for simpler rules a. In some federal states there are even grants for the purchase.

Balcony power plant: Mobile and easy to install

Plug-in solar devices can be mounted on balconies or terraces or set up without a permanent installation. The electricity generated can be used directly in the household and thus reduce your own electricity bill. The devices differ from photovoltaic systems on roofs in several respects: They are significantly smaller and designed so that laypeople can also install them. From a technical point of view, balcony power plants are electrical household appliances and not systems.

If you move, the solar devices can be dismantled and taken with you without much effort. In contrast to the photovoltaic system for house roofs, they are only intended for your own consumption and not for feeding electricity into the grid.

How do balcony power plants work?

The commercially available devices usually consist of one or a few solar modules and a so-called inverter. Depending on the provider, components for attachment are already included or must be ordered separately. After assembly or installation at a suitable location, the solar module is connected to the inverter. This converts the direct current that the module produces from the sunlight into alternating current.

The system can be connected to a socket in the apartment or on the balcony via a cable. Devices that are connected to the household power grid, such as washing machines, computers and all devices that are in standby mode, now primarily use the solar power fed into the grid.

How much do the devices cost and how much electricity do they produce?

Inexpensive complete packages are available from around 500 euros, more expensive models can cost up to 1,200 euros. Experts assume that a household can use them to produce around 10 to 20 percent of its electricity itself. The electricity meter then simply runs more slowly. However, how much electricity is generated depends on the orientation of the system and the annual hours of sunshine in the region.

Is a balcony power plant worth it?

Sea Lower Saxony Consumer Advice Centre the plug-in solar devices are almost always worthwhile, depending on the location and usage behavior it just takes a little longer until the purchase pays for itself. An example: A typical plug-in solar module is approximately 1 by 1.70 meters in size and has an output of around 300 watts. If it is optimally aligned, it supplies around 200 to 300 kilowatt hours of electricity per year, so two modules supply twice the amount of electricity. With an output of 600 watts and an electricity price of 40 cents per kilowatt hour, up to 240 euros can be saved each year. In this way, the purchase can pay for itself after just a few years. The devices are durable and can often be used for 20 years or more.

Funding in Schleswig-Holstein and Mecklenburg-West Pomerania

Some federal states subsidize the purchase of balcony power plants. There has been a funding program in Schleswig-Holstein since 2020. It provides a subsidy of up to 200 euros for plug-in solar devices, but has already been exhausted for 2023. In Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania there is even up to 500 euros subsidy – however, only tenants can currently apply for a subsidy, for owners the funds have also already been used up. Since January 2023, no value added tax has been charged nationwide on mini-PV systems – just like on larger photovoltaic systems.

Schuko socket will probably be sufficient in the future

For a long time, the industry association VDE insisted that plug-in solar devices should only be connected to special feed-in sockets (“Wieland sockets”), which an electrician had to install, instead of to conventional Schuko sockets. In the meantime, however, the association is committed to allowing feeding in via a standard household Schuko socket.

How secure are the devices?

If the supplied inverters are certified accordingly, the requirements that also apply to normal photovoltaic systems apply to them and are therefore safe. There is still only a draft for a product standard (VDE V 0126-95) for plug-in solar devices, which is still being developed. The seal of the German Society for Solar Energy eV. (DGS), which set a safety standard a long time ago. Consumer advocates also recommend making sure when buying that the device meets the VDE-AR-N 4105 standard.

Important: Only one plug-in solar device or one inverter should be connected to a socket. Coupling several devices via a multiple socket would be dangerous.

Landlord should be informed about balcony power plant

According to the consumer center, no approval from the landlord is required for the installation, provided no fundamental structural changes are made. Nevertheless, consumer advocates advise informing the landlord. In the case of a community of owners (WEG), a majority must agree. The devices must be installed in a storm-proof manner. In the case of listed buildings, there may also be further specifications.

Report the use of plug-in solar devices to the Federal Network Agency and network operator

After installation, the grid operator must be informed that the plug-in solar device is to be put into operation. For devices with a power of up to 600 watts, laypersons can also do this. Until now, an electrician has only been called in for power over 600 watts. Electricity suppliers must provide a form for this, and the German Society for Solar Energy also has one sample letter created. In addition, the system must Market master data register of the Federal Network Agency be entered. Here, too, it should be easier: In the future, devices up to a limit of 800 watts of power will only have to be registered with and deregistered from the Federal Network Agency.

Electricity meter: no more replacement necessary in the future?

Currently, the electricity meter must not turn backwards. As a rule, this does not happen because the amount of electricity fed in by plug-in solar devices is too low. If you only have a one-way meter, you must have an electricity meter with a backstop or a bidirectional meter installed. The conversion is usually carried out by the network operator. But here, too, something could soon change: In its position paper, the VDE demands that the mini-PV systems up to a limit of 800 watts of total output may be used with any meter type in the future. This would mean that the counters could also run backwards in exceptional cases.

No taxes on own consumption

The income from solar systems has been tax-free since 2023. Nothing will change for plug-in solar devices. No taxes were due for them beforehand because they were only intended for self-consumption and no remuneration was paid.

