Baldness, at what age do you lose your hair? All data updated

Find out the most recent data on the phenomenon of baldness: how widespread it is in Italy and what are the solutions chosen by people who have started losing hair

Hair loss is a phenomenon that can strike at different ages of life, so there is no average age at which it occurs, particularly in men. What we do know is that androgenetic alopeciawhich is the most common type of baldness, affects 70% of men and 40% of women. To learn more, in this article we have collected the news on the world of transplants and baldness with updated statistics, especially on Italy.

How widespread is baldness in Italy?

Over the years, numerous researches have dealt with the spread of baldness, because statistical data are a starting point that helps to understand how many people actually have a hair health problem (from thinning to hair loss, not just androgenetic alopecia but all other possible causes).

Only the Asian countries have fewer people affected by baldness (estimated to be around 20%), since they have less activity of the enzyme that converts the testosterone into DHT (dihydrotestosterone). DHT, as you know, is the real manager of androgenetic alopecia, as it involves a miniaturization of the hair bulb which, consequently, stops producing new hair.

In Italiasince baldness is a problem affecting many millions of people, there is an increase of interest in possible remedies, among which the hair transplant. According to the latest available data, they were carried out 3.4 million interventions in 2022 (+7% in one year), of which 87.3% were requested by men and 12.7% by women. This also shows the female baldness it is a widespread problem, albeit to a lesser extent, and that women are looking for a solution to a blemish that profoundly affects their self-esteem.

