Thanks to inclusive and multidisciplinary action it is possible to promote the block cellular aging e early follicles, reverse the degenerative process , reverse the thinning of the follicles allowing to produce thick, healthy hair , restore a natural visual density e promote maximum cell regeneration e autologous regrowth .

Alopecia, this is the technical name of baldness, is caused by some triggering factors mainly due to genetics , inflammation e hormones but to fuel its evolution are a multitude of personal causes which make each baldness unique and different from the others, a very complex and multifactorial clinical pathology.

To cure it, scientific and technological research has made it possible to create a therapeutic path that embraces the best bio-technologies capable of working on the uniqueness of each Baldness.

Setting up a cure for baldness only with the classic therapies, unchanged and the same for everyone, is at least anachronistic. The mistake is thinking about the cure for baldness with the mentality of 20 years ago.

To say no more shampoos and lotions that promise miraculous results o Inconclusive Hair Transplants performed at the wrong time with unnatural results and statistically to be repeated several times, enough with the classic and basic trichological treatments offered in various centers, to attack baldness we need more awareness and true multidisciplinary action capable of enveloping the pathology in its entirety and uniqueness.

Baldness must and can be dealt with comprehensively. Inclusive Regenerative Medicine responds to this clinical request by providing scientific research, remodulation and customization of some known therapies and the best technologies currently available.

In this biomedical field, excellence is represented by Protocol Inclusive bSBS , the most advanced and complete therapeutic approach in the sector. It associates the most performing known actions with the modern and regenerative ones in a single therapy based on the uniqueness of each individual’s baldness.

Captained by Dr. Mauro Conti , since 2009 HairClinic has been a pioneer in a highly specialized sector. If today Regenerative Medicine is positioned at the top of the most sought after therapeutic protocols by Patients from all over the world, at that time it was very little known.

Over the years HairClinic has gained a great international experience, built on thousands of patients treated, and has allowed to create a therapy different from any other approach present in the medical landscape.

The bSBS Regenerative Medicine Protocol against Baldness is divided into 5 therapeutic Phases concentrated in a single non-surgical Session, exploits more than 16 technologies assisted by a personalized follow-up on each Baldness.

Each technology is aimed at acting on a critical aspect related to one’s baldness. Thanks to Advanced Analysis, performed at the same time as the therapeutic session, it is possible to obtain a pool of diagnostic inputs, capable of setting all the technologies that make up the Inclusive Therapy on the uniqueness of the patient’s baldness.

Right in Phase 1 is performed Genomic analysis , Epigenomica , Profile of the Cell Membrane e Digital Morphological Analysis are processed by UniqueStudio , a special algorithm able to personalize the entire therapeutic path. Personalization is such as to make it impossible to carry out two exactly alike therapies.

The subsequent Therapeutic Phases, performed simultaneously on the day of the Session, have an essential task, to restore a healthy and productive follicular environment.

Phase 2 deals with the Reconstruction of the Follicular Environment , thanks to the Stem Cells and the Reparative Cells of the Follicle, painlessly taken from the Patient himself, it is possible to act significantly on all the follicles in the degenerative, receptive and non-atrophic phase. To do this, the most advanced and performing technologies available are used in the absence of contraindications.

Phase 3 delivers the strongest Anti-Inflammatory Action directly to the heart of inflammation , it is an essential phase because inflammation is considered the mother of all baldness. Specifically, Prostaglandin D2, considered the main cause of baldness in men and women, creates such a harmful inflammation that it also attacks the transplanted follicles. Thinking of curing baldness without extinguishing inflammation is unthinkable. The Anti-inflammatory phase plays a key role in the therapeutic success of the Protocol, it decisively regulates the excess of sebum and helps block the synthesis of Prostaglandin D2.

Phase 4, the Paracrine Nutritive Action provides the essential nutrients for the future life of the receptive follicles. The technologies adopted allow maximum absorption of the active ingredients immediately and with a slow distribution “retard effect”. Allowing the follicles to feed properly promotes the production of thick, healthy hair.

Phase 5 is the Trichogenetic Action that provides the “start” to cell regeneration thanks to the fibroblasts present in the dermal papilla of the follicle. Fibroblasts are considered the “keystone” in the birth, growth and regeneration of the hair follicle. Also in this case painless technologies of the very latest realization are used.

Therapy is assisted by a extremely personalized follicular auxological follow-up , is aimed at stabilizing the results, amplifying them and making them lasting. Finally, the uniqueness of the patient it is combined with a personalized Inclusive Therapy, not miraculous and with the highest chance of success.

For Patients with Advanced baldness o who is thinking about performing a hair transplant , Inclusive Therapy is a necessary phase. Without the true foundations of skin and follicle health, history teaches that the Hair Transplant is not enough and does not solve the problem .

Per those who have already performed one or more Hair Transplants but end up with an inconclusive and approximate result, both for failure it is essential to avoid further intervention but it is imperative to aim for the restoration of the active fulling pool.

The bSBS Protocol expresses its maximum potential in the thinning cases localized or widespread, classic of Androgenic alopecia as well as in thinning cases e hair loss . On non-atrophic and receptive follicles, promotes the reversal of miniaturization il blocking cellular aging and early fall . Promotes the regeneration and the birth of healthy and thick hair . The best health conditions of the follicles give a high visual density at natural levels.

