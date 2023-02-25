During the State of Play which was held in the past few hours, Larian Studios announced that Baldur’s Gate 3 is also coming to PS5. Not only that, the game finally has one official release dateof course also on PC (along with Mac and GeForce NOW): the August 31st of this year complete with crossplay between Mac, PC and PS5 at launch and local split-screen co-op. The announcement was accompanied by a new trailer showing both gameplay and cinematic sequences.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is available for pre-order now, even the Collector’s Edition proposta a 259,99 euro. What does it contain? One stands out 25 cm tall statue depicting a clash between Mind Flayer and Drow. A artbook with over 150 pages, the Magic: The Gathering set dedicated to the game, stickers, a large metallic D20a collection of character sheets, a fabric map of the Forgotten Realms, a certificate, a collector’s box and a key ring complete the picture.

The Collector’s Edition includes the Digital Deluxe Edition which, in addition to the base game, will allow you to get hold of a selection of additional content such as character sheets, soundtrack and digital artbooks. Again, exclusive skins to be redeemed in the game and a 72-hour early access complete the offer.

Larian Studios stated that “the graphical fidelity and complexity of Baldur’s Gate 3 improved a lot during Early Access” and, therefore, the minimum PC hardware requirements have been increased, although they are still quite digestible. Here is the full picture:

Minimum

64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processore: Intel Core i5-4690 / AMD FX-8350

Memory: 8GB RAM

Scheda video: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 / AMD Radeon RX 480 (4GB+ di VRAM)

DirectX: version 11

Storage: 150GB of available space

Recommended