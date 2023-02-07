Exhibition of scientific posters IdISBa: Everyone’s Search



Last update: January 18, 2021

Next Monday, November 9, from 10:30 a.m., in the multifunctional space (2nd floor) of the Culture Center of the Sa Nostra Foundation, located on Carrer Concepció no. 12 de Palma, the doors to the exhibition “La Recerca de Tots” will be opened on the research projects carried out by the researchers of the IdISBa, with the aim of bringing health research closer to the autonomous community of the Balearic Islands to citizens.

The exhibition is made up of 18 didactic posters produced by health researchers and the Institute’s scientific-technical staff. The purpose is to publicize their work, the benefits they bring to society and their impact on everyday life. In addition, a video will be shown where the researchers themselves will explain the posters on display together with a corporate video of the IdISBa.

Also, at the entrance to the exhibition, attendees will find a QR code where they can vote for the poster they liked the most. Whoever gets the most votes will receive a prize of €500 which will be awarded during the “VII Jornades IdISBa”, next December 2, 2020.

The exhibition will remain open from Monday to Friday (10.30 – 13.30 and 17.00 – 20.00 h) from November 9 and throughout the month of December.