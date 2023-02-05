The Commission to Fight Stigma in Mental Health convenes the 1st Children’s Story Literary Competition



Last update: 03 August 2021

The Commission to Fight Stigma in Mental Health is calling the first Children’s Story Contest in the adult, youth and children’s categories, under the lens of the fight against the stigma associated with mental health.

The stories must reflect the motto of World Mental Health Day 2021, chosen by popular vote by the Spanish Mental Health Confederation: “Mental health, a necessary right. Tomorrow it can be you.” The contest is part of the program of activities that are celebrated on the occasion of World Mental Health Day, on October 10.

The initiative is intended for all people between the ages of 6 and 99 who have literary concerns. They have to write a story aimed at children between 6 and 8 years old. The story must promote social inclusion and the fight against stigma in mental health.

The categories you can opt for are the following: category A, for children aged 6 to 11; category B, for young people aged 12 to 17, and category C, for over 18.

The jury will be made up of experts in the literary and mental health fields. The awards are sponsored by the Official College of Physicians of the Balearic Islands and the Official College of Occupational Therapists of the Balearic Islands.

The deadline for submitting works is open from August 2 to September 20, 2021. Candidate works must be sent to the email address [email protected]. The rules are published on the website of the Ministry of Health and Consumer Affairs.