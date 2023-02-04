Warranty detailsThe pharmacists awarded by the pharmacy offices, according to what is established in base X of the call, have a period of fifteen working days, counting from the day after the publication of the Resolutions in the BOIB, to accredit before the general director of Economic Management and Pharmacy who have established a cash guarantee of THREE THOUSAND FIVE EUROS WITH FIVE CENTS (3,005.05), through the corresponding deposit or presentation of a bank guarantee for this amount before the General Treasury of the Autonomous Community of the Balearic Islands.

The successful bidders are warned that the failure to establish the guarantee in the form and within the period established in the previous section, is understood as a waiver of the authorization granted. In this case, the concession of the pharmacy office will be granted in favor of the applicant listed below in the order of priority established in the Resolutions, who will have to constitute the previously mentioned guarantee within fifteen days skilled, counters from the day after notification of the award of the pharmacy office.

Interposition of resources

Against the Resolutions, which do not exhaust the administrative route, the interested parties can lodge an appeal before the Minister of Health, Family and Social Welfare, within a period of one month, counting from the day after the publication of the Resolutions in the Official Gazette of the Balearic Islands, in accordance with article 115 of Law 30/1992, of November 26, on the legal regime of public administrations and the common administrative procedure, and art. 58 of Law 3/2003, of March 26, on the legal regime of the Administration of the Autonomous Community of the Balearic Islands.