Balneari, the EU verdict is coming: this is what Brussels is asking of Italy

Italia The latest intervention on the subject of beach concessions was the Milleproroghe decree, which extended the concessions by one year without tenders until at least 31 December 2024. The provision immediately ended up in the crosshairs of Brussels, the Quirinale and the Council of State

It’s not just the issue of migrants, with the tug of war between the majority and the opposition on the strict on special protection, at the center of this week’s political debate. Another theme is destined to conquer space: seaside resorts. The moment of truth for the government is approaching.

Thursday 20 April is expected the sjudgment of the European Court of Justice, consulted by the TAR of Lecce on the application of the Bolkestein directive on beach concessions: according to all forecasts, the verdict will confirm the jurisprudence on the matter. According to what is learned from EU sources, the reasoned opinion of the EU Commission, which strengthens the infringement procedure with which Italy has been put in formal notice since December 2020, and which should be accompanied by a request for Italy to comply “within two months”.

And this for two reasons. The first: on the occasion of the meeting that took place last week at Palazzo Chigi between Giorgia Meloni and Thierry Breton, the prime minister allegedly provided reassurances to the EU commissioner who is in charge of the internal market. Second reason: Brussels’ line would be to wait for the Court’s ruling. Furthermore, on Wednesday 19 April, Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti will meet the European Commissioner for Competition Margrethe Vestager in Brussels.

The previous one from 2016

Already in 2016, the Court of Justice ruled on the application of the Bolkestein directive to beach concessions. On that occasion it had come to the conclusion that the granting of concessions must be carried out on the basis of a selection procedure based on impartiality and transparency. Four years later the European Commission opened the infringement procedure against Italy. In 2020, Brussels had underlined that the Italian legislation, which extended concessions until 2033 and prohibited local authorities from launching public tenders on expiring concessions, violated EU law, creating legal uncertainty in the tourist services sector and discouraging investments in a crucial sector for the country’s economy, causing moreover a “significant loss of revenue” for the Italian state. The new sentence of the EU Court of Justice expected in these days, European sources underlined, “could have consequences and will have to be fully taken into consideration”.

The extension until 2024 of the concessions without tenders

The latest intervention on the subject of beach concessions was the Milleproroghe decree, which extended the concessions by one year without tenders until at least 31 December 2024. The provision immediately ended up in the crosshairs of Brussels, then of the Quirinal (in February Sergio Mattarella asked the government to intervene and review the rules). Finally, at the beginning of March, it was rejected by the Council of State.

Melons at a crossroads

The government is looking for a solution, through confrontations in the majority and with the EU. On the reorganization of the system, however, there are different sensitivities in the Lega and Forza Italia coalition asking to speed up the mapping and start the inter-ministerial table, also foreseen in the Milleproroghe. And even within FdI there is not a perfect alignment of views on an issue that concerns an electorate that has always been very close to the centre-right. Meloni therefore finds himself at a crossroads: to seek a compromise with Brussels between the Bolkestein directive and the protection of seaside resorts; or continue in the tug of war to demonstrate that we are dealing with concessions of goods and not of services, therefore not subject to the directive.

Salvini, whoever wants to continue a family business must have the right to do so

“I have made a commitment: that anyone who wants to continue the sacrifices of their grandparents and parents will by law have the right to manage those beaches”. Thus the Minister of Infrastructure Matteo Salvini in an electoral meeting in Marina di Pietrasanta, in the province of Lucca. «It seems reasonable to me – added Salvini – after decades of investments. If you want to go ahead with the business, and the vast majority are family businesses, I believe that not only the economic criterion should be evaluated, otherwise the first multinational arrives and greetings to the seaside resorts of Pietrasanta. We are an autonomous force: local businesses come before those who come from the other side of the world, this is the principle that is guiding us. Those who give up, on the other hand, it is right that they receive compensation from those who take over for the money and investments made in the factories over the years”.

The requests of the bathers

The sector asks the executive to resolve the deadlock; to open a discussion table; to start data collection for mapping the beaches (if there is no shortage of state property, Bolkestein does not apply) with the new Siconbep information system (for which a working group between Municipalities and the Coast Guard would have been set up). But above all, it is requested to proceed with the implementing decrees linked to the competition law passed by the Draghi government, for the calculation of compensation to outgoing concessionaires.

