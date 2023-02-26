“The government will take into account the call from President Sergio Mattarella, we will work together to evaluate the best and most appropriate solutions”, promises the Minister for European Affairs Raffaele Fitto. But certainly he, who has been entrusted with the bathing issue, is the first to know that the solution is far from simple. Why the one about beach concessions once again it becomes a loose cannon that invests an Italian executive, whether it is centre-right, centre-left, yellow-green, yellow-red, or technical.

It has been for 13 years, since 2010 the automatic renewal of authorizations was repealed after the infringement procedure of the European Commission on the free movement of services in the Union, the so-called Bolkenstein directive. Since then, all the governments that have followed have found the case on the table and the solution each time has been to move the problem further, extending the deadlines. In between, new calls from Europe which has raised problems of protection of competition and threatened sanctions.

The reason why in 2022 the government of Mario Draghi brought forward by 10 years, from 2033, the deadline set by his predecessor Giuseppe Conte. The case becomes heated again with the Milleproroghe decree approved by Parliament which postpones the expiry of the concessions by one year (end of 2024) and the start of the tenders to 2025 (at the end of 2025 for "objective reasons") and the signing with reserve by part of the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella who calls for "indispensable further initiatives by the Government and Parliament". The oppositions are tough, accusing the government of "inadequacy" (M5S) and "losing credibility" (Azione), while Italia Viva asks Fitto to report to the Chamber.

The knot to untie is even tighter: because the protection of competition, which also involves beach concessions, the Pnrr is connected. The next tranche is of 19 billion euros. But the European Commission has already announced that it will take an extra month (end of March) to examine the Italian dossier before the go-ahead. For some time now Minister Fitto has been in discussions with the EU, but while the government has promised the head of state “attention and investigation”, the majority is far from united.

Forever Lega and Forza Italia are the direct representatives of the world of seaside resorts and already during the examination of the decree they had blocked any step backwards on the extension by opposing “the centrality of Parliament”. Now the League relies on the “institutional technical table”, foreseen by the Milleproroghe starting next week. The goal, he explains Senator Roberto Martiis to arrive at “a snapshot of the situation in order to seriously address the distorting effects of Bolkenstein and find a solution that protects businesses and thousands of families”. Forza Italia with Maurizio Gasparri focuses on the “non-scarcity” of beaches: “There are ample spaces for new businesses and for correct competition that does not harm investments, value and continuity of legitimately existing businesses: the mapping will demonstrate it”.