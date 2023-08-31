BANANE CHIPS 150 G – BANANE CHIPS 150 G

0
Brand name: BANANA CHIPS 150 G
Name: BANANA CHIPS 150 G
Reason for reporting: Chemical risk recall
Publication date: August 29, 2023
Documentation
Recall model BANANA CHIPS 150G – BANANA CHIPS 150G
29-08-2023 – PDF (0.67 Mb)
