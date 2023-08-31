Home » BANANE CHIPS 150 G – BANANE CHIPS 150 G
Health

BANANE CHIPS 150 G – BANANE CHIPS 150 G

by admin

Brand name: BANANA CHIPS 150 G

Name: BANANA CHIPS 150 G

Reason for reporting: Chemical risk recall

Publication date: August 29, 2023

Documentation

Recall model BANANA CHIPS 150G – BANANA CHIPS 150G

29-08-2023 – PDF (0.67 Mb)

See also  Covid-19 weekly monitoring, report 13

You may also like

Free Hepatitis C Screening Initiative Launched in Tuscany:...

Ema, ok to Covid vaccine updated to XBB.1.5...

New Variant of COVID-19 Detected in New York...

Cosmetics, methods for sending requests for free sale...

Warning Signs: Unintended Weight Loss After Age 60...

swab hypothesis only for symptoms for hospital access...

five dead and 2 injured – breaking latest...

The Rise of Anuptaphobia: The Fear of Being...

The mobilization to support the draft law of...

Who has to get the anti-Covid vaccine in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy