BancoBPM among the best at the FTSEMib

Health

Il BancoBPM records one of the best performances of the day at the FTSEMib. At 13.00 the title earned 1.44% at 4.434 euros after fluctuating between a minimum of 4.4 euros and a maximum of 4.489 euros.

The institute, the BCC Iccrea Group and FSI have signed a binding agreement for the establishment of a strategic partnership aimed at developing a new Italian and independent company in the digital payments sector. For BancoBPM the total value of the operation is more than 2 billion euros, between upfront and running. Upon closing, the transaction will positively impact the fully loaded CET1 ratio by approximately 32 basis points; also considering any future price additions, the effect on the fully loaded CET1 ratio could rise up to around 50 basis points.

