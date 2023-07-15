BancoBpm, Iccrea and Fsi launch the second Italian payment hub

Finance

by Gerardo Graziola

Signed the binding agreement for the birth of a reality with around 9 million cards, 400,000 pos and around 110 billion in transactions

bpm bankIccrea and FSI today signed the binding agreement for the creation of the second pole of electronic payments in Italy, with about 9 million cards, 400,000 pos and about 110 billion in intermediated transactions.

The operation concerns BccPay which will change its name, controlled by Pay Holding. As a result of the transaction, Pay Holding will be held for approximately 43% by FSI and approximately 28.6% each by Banco Bpm and Iccrea Banca.

The resulting joint venture will be able to count on the over 1,300 branches of Banco Bpm and the 117 mutual banks (2,500 branches) of the Iccrea Group for its development. As a result of the contribution of the e-money business, Banco Bpm will receive an immediate consideration of 500 million, with a upfront cash component of approximately 200 million, to which the deferred price components will be added, for a further maximum of 100 million euros, which could lead to a value of 600 million. For the Iccrea Group, the operation is part of the strategy launched on the e-money sector with FSI, generating further synergies for the mutual banks belonging to the group.

The goal is to further grow the digital payments business, which today has around 230,000 pos, over 4 million cards for a total transaction of around 60 billion.

