After a slightly lower opening, the performance of the European Stock Exchanges worsens. Around 12.30 Milan sinks by more than 3.5%, pushed downwards by bank stocks, and is the worst in Europe. The Silicon Valley Bank case still weighs (here a guide on what to do with savings after the fears aroused by the bankruptcy of Svb), but the sharp downward surge in the financial markets of the Old Continent is due to the worsening of the crisis of a large bank in Europe, Crédit Suisse, which collapsed in Zurich by about 20 percent, after having sold even 22 percent. Italian banks are sinking as a result, with Unicredit dropping -7%, Banco Bpm and Intesa Sanpaolo over 6% and Finecobank 6%. (here the trend in real time). Bad all squares: Paris -3.5%, Frankfurt – 2.8%, London -2.3%.

Credit Suisse rolls over 20% The collapse of Credit Suisse is due to the position of the largest shareholder Saudi National Bank. The Saudi bank will not “absolutely” support the bank by increasing its capital, its president Ammar al-Khudairy declared in an interview with Bloomberg TV. “We currently own 9.8% of the bank. If we go above 10%, a series of new rules will come into force” and “we are not inclined to enter a new regulatory regime,” al-Khudairy said.

Volani i credit default swap The cost of insuring Crédit Suisse bonds against default in the near term is approaching levels that signal serious investor concern. THE credit default swap (i.e. the price of bankruptcy insurance, an instrument that hit the headlines during the subprime crisis in 2008) at one year were indicated at 835.9 points yesterday at the close, according to Bloomberg reports and are increasing further today , close to the 1,000 mark which indicates a high level of concern. The current level corresponds to 18 times the one-year CDS of UBS and about 9 times the equivalent of Deutsche Bank.

Waiting for the ECB Government bond yields are down sharply as we look to the next ECB meeting. The spread between Btp and Bund rises to 192 points, with the yield on the Italian ten-year bond at 4.18% (-8 basis points). The crisis of two banks, Svb and Crédit Suisse, exploded on the eve of the meeting of the ECB which will decide on the new rate hike. While previously the markets took for granted a 0.5% increase (already announced by Christine Lagarde) now the extent of the increase is more uncertain in the light of fears of other banking crises, even if denied by institutional voices, also as regards the Italian institutes.

Sileoni (Fabi): “The Italian banking sector is one of the safest in the world” «The Italian banking sector is one of the safest in the world. The banks in our country have very high liquidity ratios, equal to 160%, that is, they have additional liquidity, well beyond the minimums established by law and our supervision is always attentive. I feel like saying that we can rest assured», reassured the general secretary of Fabi, Lando Maria Sileoni, on the morning of 15 during the Radio Anch’io broadcast on Radio Rai Uno. “In any case, the Californian bank’s crisis is liquidity and it’s not an insolvency. There was a double problem: bank management and controls. It is therefore wrong to make catastrophisms or speak of contagion both in the United States and in the rest of the world ».

Gros-Pietro: "Svb case due to insufficient supervision" «The Svb is an accident, a marginal case due to inefficient risk management and insufficient supervision. There are other emergencies to worry about: climate change and the war in Ukraine to name but two. These are the real problems and they require investments in one case, active policies in the other». Gian Maria Gros-Pietro, president of the Intesa San Paolo board of directors, said so in an interview with La Stampa, regarding the collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank. The bank's bankruptcy "is above all the result of a political choice by Donald Trump – explains Gros Pietro – that of raising the threshold set for not significant banks, banks not strictly supervised. Silicon Valley Bank was among them. So it allowed itself a series of management errors that led to the crash ».