(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 02 – Intesa Sanpaolo, the leading Italian bank, remains in Abi but has revoked the association’s delegation to be represented. This is confirmed by various sources according to which the decision takes place while negotiations are underway with the unions for the renewal of the national contract, which expired in December and extended until the end of April. By statute, the ABI, in addition to consultancy and information activities, on behalf of the associates, represents them “in the regulation of employment relationships (including the stipulation of collective agreements) vis-à-vis the workers’ union organisations”. (HANDLE).

