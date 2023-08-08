Home » Banks skyrocket thanks to interest rates, while customer current accounts have zero interest
In today’s economic landscape, Italian banks are posting extraordinary profitsAt the same time, current account holders continue to face a lack of interest.

The banks are full of profits

According to the latest data, banks travel to stratospheric profits thanks to interest rates. The increase in profits was mainly stimulated by the rise in rates, which allowed them to gain substantially on the spreads between lending and lending rates.

Current conditions have sent banks’ profits skyrocketing and given the current circumstances this situation could continue for a long time, unless there are drastic changes in the economic and financial landscape.

Current accounts, however, remain interest-free

Despite the huge numbers recorded by the banks, current account holders do not seem to benefit from any tangible advantage. The interest rates applied to current accounts, in fact, remain unchanged at zero.

This scenario represents a condition of imbalance for many savers. While banks post record profits, the interest generated by their deposits does not improve, leaving current account holders empty-handed.

Possible changes in sight?

At the moment, there is no indication of an imminent trend reversal. As long as the economy continues to show signs of stability, the situation is likely to remain unchanged. However, savers are advised to monitor the situation closely, as changes can happen rapidly in the world of finance.

In conclusion, the gap between bank profits and current account interest continues to grow, creating an environment of uncertainty for savers. The question remains as to when and how it will be possible to achieve a more equitable and sustainable balance which also allows savers to be able to benefit from these opportunities reserved only for banking institutions.

