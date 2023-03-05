“A gesture of a few blocks but brutal, ugly, violent and heavy.” So the principal of the Carducci classical high school in Milan, Andrea Di Mario, defined the banner that appeared on Saturday in front of the school, accompanied by images of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and the Minister of Education Giuseppe Valditara upside down. «The Liceo Classico Statale “Giosuè Carducci” in Milan – he wrote in a circular published on the school website – has always and more and more been a multiple, open, peaceful space: democratic! Today we have received a painful damage with respect to everything that is being done in this school and we do not want our students to be victims of a banal circuit that trivializes the very reading of reality ».

«We will continue as always and more and more – the school manager assured – a promote the values ​​of democracy, of tolerance and pluralism indicated in the Constitution, always keeping the door of educational dialogue wide open, even with those who, as in this case, have possibly deviated from it, without prejudice to the commitment to try to identify and pursue the responsibilities of the gesture”.

By Mario he claimed that «in this school the subjects of study are rigorously taught, but, I always say that Carducci is also a school of politics, because here students have the opportunity to learn to practice the cult of representation, of comparison». «We want to do it together – she added -, learning, creating new forms, without getting stuck in old, worn and gloomy languages, which raise walls. Carducciano is rigorous and does not accept the logic of a violent curve».

Returning to the episode, he underlined: «We do not recognize ourselves in this language, in these ways which are completely new and worrying for us and which we reject. The high school students immediately disassociated themselves through their representatives and the whole school community». «We are the most populous classical high school in Milan and in the metropolitan city – recalled Di Mario -, we are the high school in piazzale Loreto, a place where bestial atrocities have taken place, killings, blood on blood, vilification. Since 1932, Carducci already had the so-called `modern high school’. We should be modern and know how to look to the future, even of this same square, redesign it, because you can’t breathe there, you die under a truck while riding a bicycle. These are the arguments. These are arguments – he added – the actions to make public school ever better, for its students, in a global context, which also knows how to take into account that in other parts of the world girls and boys are gassed when they go to school. These are topics.”

In response to the circular intervened the Minister of Education, Giuseppe Valditara: «Congratulations to a courageous principal, aware of his high institutional role».