Barbara D’Urso, farewell to Mediaset explained by a former executive: “He made a mistake in a move”

Barbara D’Urso he recently quit Channel 5arousing many controversy and speculation about the reasons behind this decision. A former executive of Mediaset, Luca Tiraboschirevealed an alleged «move wrong» that the presenter would have performed. Tiraboschi granted an interview to the Tv Blog site, in which she retraced her career and expressed his point of view on the current situation of the Italian television industry.

When it came time to talk about Barbara D’Urso, the former Mediaset executive revealed that he hadn’t worked very well with her due to some errors that he would commit during his career. Tiraboschi claimed that the presenter would have surrounded herself with people who were not up to her professionalism and who, according to him, would have negatively influenced her work. Despite her criticisms, he recognized Barbara D’Urso’s talent, calling her one of her “star player“.

Photo Credits: Kikapress Music: Korben

