Barbara D’Urso loses the case against Er Faina. She had called her “imbecile”, for the judges it’s just “bad taste”

Barbara D’Urso loses defamation suit against Damiano Cocciasaid “Er Faina». The former presenter of Afternoon 5 reported him after theinfluencer he had called her an “imbecile” in a video. The investigating judge Giulia Arceri has ordered the filing of the case, decreeing Coccia’s victory against D’Urso, which continues in the period of her no after the farewell to Afternoon 5 and the accusations for the photo taken after the funeral of Berlusconi.

The case

Barbara D’Urso had defined herself as an “idiot”, making fun of herself. And Damiano Coccia had seized the opportunity: «More than an idiot, you’re an idiot», he had pressed, using the Roman jargon. The expression, as the examining magistrate recognizes in motivating the filing, is “in bad taste (also due to the aggressive tone of the voice), but appears in line with the character, loaded and (…) exaggerated”.

Closes the judge who in granting the honor of arms to the presenter, writes: “Nobody would ever think of really considering the presenter a person of little value for the propaganda of such a subject”, reports the Corriere.

Damiano Er Faina’s attacks against Barbara D’Urso

Damiano Er Faina has lashed out several times against Barbara D’Urso in his videos posted on social media.

Several times, between 2015 and 2018, he had attacked her with various names, more or less offensive. The lawsuit came in 2019, too late according to the investigating judge. The last video had been shot 10 months earlier, but the judge underlines how “the presenter chose not to give weight to Coccia’s comments for a period, because it is believed that she was informed, if not directly, at least by the his entourage» of the broadcasts of «Er Faina». Especially since the presenter is “one who works in the world of entertainment and television, she pays maximum attention to social networks”. Last updated: Sunday 16 July 2023, 10:54



