Barbecue what a passion: but watch out for health risks, if you do it avoid these mistakes

Barbecuing is a great way to bring friends and family together, but beware of the most common health mistakes.

Now that summer has finally arrived, there are already those who have kicked off the summer season by cooking. Among the most common situations in this period there is no doubt that of the barbecue. One of the most convivial events that can be held between friends and relatives.

Especially now that the days are longer and that bad weather seems ready to abandon Italy for good. Barbecue is always nice but it can also be harmful to our health. Especially if it is done underestimating some very important issues.

Barbecue in a workmanlike manner: what are the mistakes to avoid

Per avoid having health problems unpleasant and to avoid putting products on the table that risk ruining our experience with the grill, it is always good to keep in mind some useful tips on how to grill meat. A few precautions are enough to create an unforgettable meal.

If you want to know what they are the best ways to barbecue, then you just have to find out what the World Health Organization says. Recently it was just theOMSwho spoke to the microphones of beraking latest newswhich suggested how to behave in these particular situations.

8 tips on how to barbecue without risking health problems

Because the consumption of meat has increased all over the world and consequently the diseases directly related to it have also increased. To stay fit and healthy and to become expert stokers, these are 8 tips for an unforgettable barbecue. The next time you light the fire, you can’t help but think about this precaution.

DO NOT NEGLECT CLEANING THE GRILL

One of the first things to do when starting a barbecue is clean the grill on which the food will be placed. Many underestimate this procedure, but using grills that are excessively dirty with fat and other residues, as well as ruining the flavor of the meat and various foods, can be particularly harmful to our health. It is always better to pass the grill over high heat and clean it with newspaper.

DO NOT USE EXCESSIVELY FATTY MEATS

The disproportionate use of fatty meats can have consequences on our physical form and above all on our health. For this it is prefer to choose carefully what will be the meats that will prepare our table, there are various types of lean meats that are just as tasty and less harmful to the body. However, the advice remains to cook the product for the necessary time, so as to avoid charred parts.

DO NOT USE FROZEN MEATS

To avoid burning the meat, the advice is not to use frozen foods or foods that have just been removed from the fridge. If their temperature is not suitable for contact with fire, you risk having at the end of cooking the food still raw inside and overcooked outside. Also in this case there is the risk of ingesting a food that is not good or even healthy.

DO NOT PUT THE MEAT TOO CLOSE TO THE FIRE

Choosing the positioning of the grill well, neither too far nor too close to the fire, is the best way to cook meat in the right way. In this way you will avoid ruining your barbecue experience by eating a food that is overcooked or too raw.

DO NOT COOK DIRECTLY

Another practical remedy to minimize the risks when making embers, is to marinate the meat before putting it on the fire. By using lime, oil or other typical marinating ingredients, you will savor a tastier and undoubtedly more genuine product. Another solution is to precook the meat in the microwave or in a pan before moving on the grill. From the pan to the grill, as they say in these cases.

DO NOT CARBON MEAT

As already abundantly repeated, one of the main things that must be avoided for correct use of the barbecue is duty do not bring charred dishes to the table. Although some like the taste of roasted meat, it is always good to keep in mind that it is a food that is harmful to our health. Cooking, although caramelizing the sugars is necessary to make this food delicious, should never be overdone.

DON’T OVERDO THE POTATOES

If you want to add variety to your lunch or dinner, and not just use meat, also remember to reduce the consumption of potatoes to the right amount. These are good if cooked over high heat but may have some burnt parts which, as you know by now, are bad for your health. For this you also need to know which are the best vegetables for the barbecue.

DON’T FORGET TO VARIE THE VEGETABLES

The best vegetables to put on the fire are those with a purplish color, such as aubergines and some types of onions for example. These foods have different antioxidant substances inside them which are best released when the product in question is browned on the fire. Because some vegetables are needed for a great barbecue.