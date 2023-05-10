barbecues, cigarettes, cars, wood stoves and gas stoves are dangerous according to new research

The fumes from cooking meat on barbecues, wood-burning stoves and cars — as well as cigarette smoke and gas stoves — can trigger rheumatoid arthritis, according to new research. The researchers found that people with the highest levels of chemicals, called polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, had the highest risk of getting the inflammatory disease.

According to the research, reported in BMJ Open, chemicals appear to be responsible for most of the impact of smoking on disease risk.

The researchers said few studies have looked at their association with inflammatory conditions, such as rheumatoid arthritis. The disease is believed to result from a complex interaction between genes, gender and age, and environmental factors, including smoking, diet and lifestyle.

The numbers on arthritis

Rheumatoid arthritis is the most common inflammatory disease, affecting around 400,000 people in the UK according to the NHS England. It can affect adults at any age, but most commonly begins between the ages of 40 and 50. The number of women affected is about three times higher than that of men.

Dr. Christopher D’Adamo, of the University of Maryland School of Medicine, and colleagues state that: Although PAH levels tend to be higher in adults who smoke… other sources of exposure to PAHs are indoor environments, gas exhaust from motor vehicles, natural gas, smoke from wood or coal fires, fumes from paved roads and the consumption of grilled or charred foods.

This is relevant as low socioeconomic households generally have poorer indoor air quality and may reside in urban areas close to main roads or in ‘high traffic’ areas. These people could therefore be particularly vulnerable,” they suggest.

I study

The research was based on data collected by the US National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey between 2007 and 2016. The survey evaluates a wide variety of toxic substances, including PAHs, chemicals used in the manufacture of plastics and of various consumer products (called PHTHTE) and volatile organic compounds (VOCs), derived among others from paints, detergents and pesticides, as well as data relating to health, nutrition, behavior and the environment.

The study included 21,987 adults, of whom 1,418 had rheumatoid arthritis and 20,569 were unaffected. Blood and urine samples were taken to measure the total amount of PAHs (7090 participants), PHTHTE (7024) and VOCs (7129) in the body.

The odds of developing rheumatoid arthritis were highest among those who had 25% of body PAH levels, regardless of whether they were former or current smokers. Levels of other chemicals had no effect.

After accounting for potentially influential factors, including dietary fiber intake, physical activity, smoking, household income, education level, age, gender, and weight (BMI), only one type of PAH, 1-hydroxynaphthalene, was strongly associated with an increased likelihood of getting the disease, with an 80% increased risk.

The authors stress that the study is observational, so it cannot determine whether the PAH chemicals caused the arthritis, nor did it measure levels of heavy metals that have previously been linked to rheumatoid arthritis risk. Cigarettes are a major source of the heavy metal cadmium.

But the authors write: “To our knowledge, this is the first study to demonstrate that PAHs not only account for most of the relationship between smoking and [artrite reumatoide]but also contribute independently. This is important because PAHs are ubiquitous in the environment and arise from various sources.” PAHs contribute to arthritis by activating a tissue receptor called the aryl pathway, the authors write.