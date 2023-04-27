Barbie launches the first doll with Down syndrome

An icon is not a static and impossible to achieve model, but knows how to evolve according to society. The most famous doll in the world teaches us that it inspires us to break down stereotypes more and more: the first one has come out on the market Barbie con down syndrome.

Barbie is not just a game

Through play, children shape their imagination and discover what surrounds them. Games also have an educational value, they stimulate creativity and help build thoughts and perceptions. It is important for future generations to grow up in a cultural context that promotes and teaches the value of inclusiveness. Barbie can be an integral part of this process, as she influences children’s development at their key stages.

Playing with dolls helps them develop empathy and social skills. Inserting a Barbie con down syndrome create a fairer gaming environment for girls and boys who will finally be able to reflect in her. Achieving inclusion means represent diversity as much as possible, which only in this way will not be experienced as limits. Every boy or girl must be able to dream and imagine being everything she wants.

The design of the Barbie with Down syndrome

All design phases were followed by National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS). The American organization supports people with Down syndrome and their families by providing resources, driving social policy change and engaging with local communities. This collaboration was essential to ensure that the representation was realistic.

The characteristics of the doll

Sculpt : The doll features a shorter body frame and a longer torso. The new face sculpt has a rounder shape, smaller ears and a flatter nose bridge. Her eyes are slightly slanted and almond shaped.

: The doll features a shorter body frame and a longer torso. The new face sculpt has a rounder shape, smaller ears and a flatter nose bridge. Her eyes are slightly slanted and almond shaped. Clothing and accessories : The puff sleeve dress is decorated with a pattern of yellow and blue butterflies and flowers, the colors of World Down Syndrome Day. The doll’s pink pendant necklace with three arrows pointing up symbolizes the three copies of chromosome 21, the genetic material that causes the characteristics associated with Down syndrome. The three chevrons, or arrows, are a symbol that unites the community.

: The puff sleeve dress is decorated with a pattern of yellow and blue butterflies and flowers, the colors of World Down Syndrome Day. The doll’s pink pendant necklace with three arrows pointing up symbolizes the three copies of chromosome 21, the genetic material that causes the characteristics associated with Down syndrome. The three chevrons, or arrows, are a symbol that unites the community. orthotics: Doll wears pink ankle length orthotics (AFO) to coordinate with her colorful outfit.

The ambassadors of the new Barbie

Barbie has chosen some European ambassadors to celebrate this important launch. The British model Ellie Goldsteinthe French city counselor and writer Eleonore Laloux and the Dutch model and influencer Enya they shared, through images and videos, what they felt when they saw a doll that represents them for the first time.

In Italy the ambassadors are Luke Trapani e his daughter Dawn, a little girl with Down syndrome adopted in 2018. Luca is a single father who has been carrying out projects related to disability for years (he has also founded A Ruota Libera Onlus and La Casa di Matteo). «Today is a special day for Alba and for children like her! Barbie has given an incredible gift to everyone, to make a Barbie with Down syndrome. It is very important for children to feel welcome in play and to recognize themselves in it. Alba immediately recognized herself in the new Barbie and wanted to play creating many adventures. There are many ways we have to give everyone the opportunity to feel included in daily life, for this I thank Mattel for this important intuition which has great social value», commented Luca Trapanese on his Instagram profile.

Towards an even more inclusive line of dolls

Barbie has over 175 variants with different eye colors, hair colors and textures, body types, disabilities, and styles. There are dolls with Vitiligo, in wheelchairs or prosthetic limbs, with hearing aids and no hair. Her Fashionistas 2023 line seeks to tell as many stories as possible.

