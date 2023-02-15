Home Health Barcellona Pozzo di Gotto (Messina), fifteen-year-olds rape a twelve-year-old and film the scene: arrested
Barcellona Pozzo di Gotto (Messina), fifteen-year-olds rape a twelve-year-old and film the scene: arrested

Barcellona Pozzo di Gotto (Messina), fifteen-year-olds rape a twelve-year-old and film the scene: arrested

In Barcellona Pozzo di Gotto, in the province of Messina, the carabinieri arrested two 15-year-olds accused of raping a 12-year-old and of filming the scene with a cell phone. The episode allegedly took place in a small fraction of a town in the hinterland on December 7, when the girl was forced to follow the two teenagers and then suffer the abuse. The two are at home.

The carabinieri carried out an order issued, at the request of the Messina juvenile prosecutor’s office, by the investigating judge of the same court. The two peers had the precautionary measure of house arrest applied in two different housing communities for minors in eastern Sicily. The two fifteen-year-olds from Barcelona are accused of sexual violence and the dissemination of child pornography material: the two would in fact have disseminated the video to some friends.

