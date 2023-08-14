Bardonecchia, the Rio Merdovine and the Frejus torrent overflow due to a landslide in the Susa Valley: all the missing are found. New warning for the afternoon: “Stay at home”

The people who were missing following the overflow of the rivers have been found Frejus and Merdovine torrents happened last night at Bardonecchia. The mayor Chiara Rossetti communicated it, the searches had resumed at 7 this morning. And the president of the Piedmont Region Alberto Cirio also confirms it: «I am in direct contact with the mayor who confirmed to me that there are no victims and even the five people initially reported missing have been traced. This is definitely good news. However, the damage is very significant and I have already heard from Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani who has already given the government’s willingness to do its part to help us deal with this situation”.

“Stay indoors, thunderstorms in the afternoon”

The displaced are instead 60, housed in some hotels in the area. Furthermore, during the night, a group of campers from the Rochemolles area were evacuated after their tents had been involved in a mudslide. For the moment there is only one injured, but the damage is considerable. Many tourists who are leaving the town after last night’s fear. In fact, at the moment it is possible to leave the city of Bardonecchia, but it is not possible to enter either from the state road or from the motorway. This is confirmed by sources from the Municipality. The Municipality also invites citizens not to use the car unless absolutely necessary, to allow cleaning and reclamation of the roads. Citizens are invited to stay indoors as a new storm is expected in the afternoon and the alert is being raised.

No weather warnings

On the other hand, there was no weather warning for thunderstorms on Sunday in the Susa Valley where the landslide that devastated Bardonecchia broke off on the day of the patronal feast. However, storm cells formed which in some cases were very powerful, fueled by the heat and high humidity that had accumulated throughout the day in Piedmont.

What happened

According to the first reconstructions, the detachment of a rock ridge from Mount Frejus should have caused the flooding during the storm that hit the entire province of Turin on the evening of Sunday 13 August. The alarm went off just before 10pm, when it wasn’t raining yet in Bardonecchia.

Town invaded by water and mud

Within a quarter of an hour many houses found themselves without electricity and the center of the tourist town was invaded by water and mud. The areas most affected by the flood are concentrated along via Einaudi and the police station is completely unusable with serious damage to the ground floor and the vehicle fleet destroyed. The Betulla hotel was also damaged. Some vehicles were overwhelmed by the current and dragged up to 10 kilometers away from the town of Bardonecchia. The technicians worked along the riverbed downstream of the town to locate vehicles dragged by the flood, identify them and verify that there were no people trapped inside.

“Run away, go away”

In the numerous videos posted on social media, some people can be seen fleeing while behind them comes the wave of debris that overwhelms an iron cabin and some trees that it finds in front of it. “Run away, go away,” some residents say to those in the area. «There was a very loud roar Giorgio and Maria Cristina tell us. Then came the panic. There were people going down the road and saying not to go up. Others who went up and said not to come down. “We are without water – says a resident – and we are going to get it from the fountains armed with bottles”.

«Waves 7 meters high, felt like an earthquake»

“Sunday evening, at 10, we were about to go out to see the fireworks, when we heard a bang like a bomb”. Thus Angela Camani, resident of a condominium in via Papa Giovanni XXIII in Bardonecchia which is located exactly in front of the river which is overflowing. «We were on the second floor balcony – he continues – terrified by the noise. The balcony was shaking. And the house shook. We saw huge waves from above and I could see water pouring down with large boulders. I saw waves 7 meters high. I was scared, a lot.”

Save 6 people aboard a camper

The firefighters are busy with about fifty men and women of the Corps, including divers, in patrolling the flooded section of the river. The intervention of the firefighters made it possible to save six people who were trapped in a camper van dragged downstream by the flow of mud and debris. Meanwhile, belting, anti-looting and protection operations are underway at vulnerable points in Bardonecchia.

Water, electricity and gas

There are also disservices in the supply of water, electricity and gas in the area. This was reported by the municipal administration of Bardonecchia: «Following the flooding of the Frejus stream, which took place on the evening of August 13, there could be disruptions regarding the supply of water, electricity and gas. The rescue teams and technicians have been at work since Sunday evening to try to restore normality as soon as possible ». The local Pro Loco also reports the cancellation of the events scheduled for today, including the markets in view of August 15th.

Tourists welcomed by the shelter for migrants

A group of about ten tourists on holiday in Bardonecchia who were surprised outside the village on Sunday evening at the time of the flood were hosted for the night by the «Fraternità Massi» refuge in Oulx, a structure that welcomes hundreds of migrants seeking to cross the border with France. «We gave assistance to a group of tourists – Marco Lis, one of the operators of the Refuge tells breaking latest news – who had been stranded because the roads, including the motorway, were closed after the flood. They didn’t know where to go, they didn’t have a toilet, they didn’t have water, they didn’t have anything with them, and we made them come to us for the night. Then around 4.30 the motorway was reopened and they were able to return to Bardonecchia».

The situation of the roads

Anas personnel and vehicles are working to free the state road 335 of Bardonecchia from mud and debris, some of which is large including cars, transported on the roadway due to the flooding of the stream that runs alongside the road. The affected section extends for about 1 km and 700 meters between km 10 and km 11.700, in Bardonecchia. And the closure of the Melezet provincial road 216, in the direction of Valle Stretta, could last several days. The road is cut off for 600 meters at the roundabout where the state police are located, as a large amount of debris prevents people from crossing the bridge. «In the misfortune, we can thank that there are no victims – says the metropolitan deputy mayor Jacopo Suppo – but it is yet another sign of how much attention must always be paid in the area in the face of extreme climatic events. The staff of our traffic has been in the valley since last night and is working at full speed to remove the enormous amount of debris that has poured onto the roads and restore the road system as soon as possible ».

