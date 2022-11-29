Home Health Bari, at the Policlinico Headache Center an award for the migraine management path dedicated to women
Bari, at the Policlinico Headache Center an award for the migraine management path dedicated to women

Bari, at the Policlinico Headache Center an award for the migraine management path dedicated to women

Important recognition for the Headache Center of the Bari Polyclinic. The Onda Foundation, the National Observatory on women’s health and gender, awarded him for the path dedicated to the management of migraine in the various phases of a woman’s life who, especially in young-adult age, develops more severe forms than men, showing higher levels of disability and a greater number of related pathologies.

Approximately 3,000 services are carried out in the Bari center every year, including specialist visits, day services and the administration of hospital medicines. Among the innovative drug therapies prescribed to treat the more complex forms of migraine are botulinum toxin, monoclonal antibodies, non-invasive neurostimulation, the ketogenic diet and occipital nerve block.

The Center is particularly attentive to the needs of women with headache and makes use of the collaboration of various professionals including a nutritionist and a psychologist and numerous specialists including pain therapists, endocrinologists and gynecologists.

