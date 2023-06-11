Bari-Cagliari 0-1: Pavoletti brings the Sardinians back to Serie A in the 94th minute. Ranieri’s tears of joy

The second leg crowns Cagliari who return to Serie A. The Sardinians freeze San Nicola in the fourth minute of added time with a paw from Pavoletti who entered a few minutes ago and was quick to anticipate Zuzek on Zappa’s cross. The rossoblù return to Serie A after just one year, joining the already promoted Frosinone and Genoa and dispelling the tradition that saw the home teams as winners after a draw in the first leg. A San Nicola was not enough for Bari, which recorded the absolute record attendance with 58,206 spectators. Celebrate Cagliari without Nandez and with the bruised Mancosu initially on the bench.

Sardinian brand first half: at the start a cross-shot by Deiola crosses the entire opponent’s area dangerously, then Caprile blocks a shot by Luvumbo in central percussion for a corner. In the 28th minute Bari takes a big risk when the ball splinters the crossbar after a contested area between Lella and Maita but then thanks his own goalkeeper who neutralizes a Deiola gore and literally flies in the 38th minute to deflect Di Pardo’s header for a corner served by Luvumbo. Biancorossi arrived forward only with a conclusion from Benedetti.

More balanced recovery with Bari who reappears with Ricci who flies alone to the left but does not frame the mirror. Cagliari lowered the pace and nonetheless almost took the lead with Dossena, who still headed, but Caprile overtook it again in a dive. Ranieri plays everything by putting in Mancosu and Viola but gives space to Bari, who equalizes the score of the crossbars with a swing from Folorunsho, who also took over. Then the final mockery and a last assault by Folorunsho in a San Nicola who still thanks his players in the rain. For Cagliari and for their coach Ranieri, at the umpteenth career feat, these are tears of joy.

“Cagliari for me was the place that made my career explode. When I returned to Cagliari I knew that if I didn’t manage to bring him back to Serie A it would be a great defeat for me. But then I decided to embark on this adventure and This evening paid off for everything.” comments Claudio Ranieri. “We knew this match would be difficult, but we played very well – he continued -. Now we’re enjoying this victory and I’m happy for the Sardinian people. Furthermore, I congratulate Mignani because he makes his Bari play well”. Finally, the coach replies like this to those who asked him what he had said before sending him on to Pavoletti, the match winner of the match. “I didn’t say anything to Pavoletti before entering. He’s a striker and in the frontcourt he knows exactly what to do.”