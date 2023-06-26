Bari, death threats to the carabinieri. Sisto: «Evaluate the intervention of the Army»

BARI – «Bari is an insecure city. You cannot go around without fearing that some episode, even random, of crime could happen. I have also told the mayor several times, and I think that the matter cannot be dismissed by saying that there is a “criminal symbolism”»

This was stated by the Deputy Minister of Justice, Paul Sistoto comment on what happened yesterday, when a procession of scooters and motorcycles marched against the flow in front of the prison after the funeral of 27-year-old motorcyclist Christian Di Gioia, who died in the night between 21 and 22 June in a road accident, and the threats to the carabinieri .

«I believe – Sisto reported – that strong ways are needed in Bari, even when thinking of an operation “Safe Roads”. I have already had the opportunity to address the issue with ministers Crosetto and Piantendosi, because I believe Bari needs an intervention by the Army. The game of dodging responsibility is over.”

«I would also like to hear the mayor Antonio Decaro on this point – continued the deputy minister – because I would like him too to agree on this and make the request for intervention by the Army together. It is not about political antagonisms. In front of the safety of citizens there is no belonging, but only duty, fulfillment and obligation to intervene».

On yesterday’s images of the wrong-flow procession according to Sisto «there is also an aggravating circumstance in the penal code, that of the raid. That is, criminals who run through the streets of the city taking over the territory. A bad image that is certainly not good for Bari but above all, beyond the image, worries for the survival of our fellow citizens”.

Silp CGIL’s reply to the words of Deputy Minister Paolo Sisto was not long in coming. For the trade union “the problem of security cannot be solved with slogans by those with political responsibilities and it is even more serious if the slogans are combined with the lack of knowledge of the cardinal principles of a democratic state, where internal security is entrusted to the police forces and not to the Army”.

This was stated by the secretary of the Silp CGIL Peter Colapietro. «The powers of the police force are clear and established by law – says Colapietro – It is not possible to continue to confuse internal security, defense and external security. It is not possible to continue to carry out a creeping attempt to militarize security thinking that an urban context is comparable to a war scenario”.

Colapietro announces that he will report the situation to the Chief of Police Victor Pisani and will ask the Minister of the Interior Matteo Piantedosi «to reiterate to all his government colleagues what are the peculiarities, specificities and tasks of workers in uniform. We – he concludes – need staff, means and resources ».

The “New Union of Carabinieri”, in any case, says it is worried. “There is a worrying atmosphere, which refers to a clear moral and social upsurge, we cannot accept the death threats on social networks against one of our colleagues, a state servant, we cannot accept intimidating slogans spread in these hours against the Bari territorial weapon», says the Apulian regional secretary of the New Carabinieri union, Nicola Magno, in reference to the insults and threats against the military after the death of the motorcyclist, which is being investigated by the prosecutor.

The union expresses its concern about an “unjustified media pillory against men in uniform who represent the state” also due to “the reconstruction of the facts by the local police who intervened, who explained in an official note that there was no no involvement by a patrol of the Arma to cause the death of the young man ».

“We now ask for immediate answers from the judiciary and the top management, a hard fist – says Magno – against every single person responsible who has put in place an action that is even more outrageous and intimidating towards the Arma and its soldiers”. “Let’s restore serenity to Bari and to the people of Bari for good, the city of Bari – he concludes – unites unanimously and condemns in a strong and targeted way those who in these hours sow hatred”.

DECARO: YOU CANNOT BE SILENT

“The answer is to distance yourself from what happened. It is a very negative symbolic act, on which the city cannot remain silent». This was stated by the mayor of Bari and president of Anci, Antonio Decaro, on the sidelines of an event organized by Lav in Bari referring to the funeral procession of scooters and motorcycles against traffic, in front of the prison, after the funeral of 27-year-old motorcyclist Christian Di Gioia, died on the night between 21 and 22 June in a car accident after the young man had not stopped at the police station.

“As for the boy’s death – added Decaro – investigations are underway by the judiciary and the police and I am sure that we will have some answers shortly”. “It is right – he specified – to make magistrates and law enforcement officers work and have a lot of confidence in their work, because they have always shown that they know how to do it well”.

That of an army garrison in some areas of Bari “is a request that I too made to the government some time ago, to restore control in the squares as it was before”. This was stated by the mayor of Bari and president of Anci, Antonio Decaro, on the sidelines of an event organized by Lav in Bari. The reference is to the declarations of the Deputy Minister of Justice, Francesco Paolo Sisto, who, the day after the funeral and scooter against the flow in front of the Bari prison, had invoked the need for the use of the military.

“The government – added Decaro – replied that it had replaced, in recent months, the number of soldiers with a similar number of operators of the police forces because the soldiers are engaged in activities of an institutional nature with respect to the war in Ukraine”. “Those principals – the mayor recalled – were in the old city, in front of the central station, in Piazza Umberto with the accompaniment of the forces of order, because only they can intervene and not the military”.