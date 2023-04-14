Check your heart rate on your smartphone while exercising outdoors. In the new fitness area of ​​about 130 square meters, on the beach of Pane e Pomodoro, the machines for outdoor training have been inaugurated – sport bikes, a bike for arms, an elliptical – which offer the possibility of modifying intensity according to the target age and ability, through the free app ‘Kompan Fit’.

Equipment for training like Ronaldinho is arriving in the gardens of Bari: from teqball to ping pong, here are the games for 40 parks by Gabriella de Matteis

05 April 2023

A small novelty for Bari enthusiasts, who will also be able to choose between a sit-up bench, balance platforms, a leg press and pull-ups thanks to the “Percorso di Vita” project. And the relative donation to the Municipality of Bari from Pfizer Italia for the information and awareness campaign “Turn around. Look. Listen. Women with metastatic breast cancer”, promoted by the pharmaceutical company with the sponsorship of the Aiom Foundation and in collaboration with Komen Italy and Europe Woman Italy. “We are inaugurating a small wellness area – commented the mayor Antonio Decaro – so that people can come here and find some time to dedicate to themselves, to their well-being and to the care of their body and soul”.

Pane e Pomodoro and Torre Quetta joined by a solarium, playgrounds and free beach: the tender worth 9.6 million has been published 01 April 2023

“This donation is fully part of the strategy of the municipal administration, which in recent years has equipped public spaces and informal places for free sport”, continued the councilor for sport Pietro Petruzzelli. “Physical activity is essential – he continued Vito Lorusso Director of Medical Oncology Unit, John Paul II Cancer Institute – . Until a few years ago this pathology was an irreparable event, but today, thanks to research, we have patients who live longer”