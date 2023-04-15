Bari, the fitness area at Pane e Pomodoro has been inaugurated

BARI – This morning, on Pane e Pomodoro beach, the “Percorso di vita” was inaugurated, an area equipped for physical activity and fitness open to all citizens donated to the Municipality of Bari by Pfizer Italia as part of the information and awareness campaign “Turn around. Look. Listen. Women with metastatic breast cancer”, promoted by the pharmaceutical company with the patronage of the AIOM Foundation and in collaboration with Susan G. Komen Italia and Europa Donna Italia, which since 2017 has been giving voice to the stories of women with metastatic breast cancer.

The event was attended by the mayor of Bari Antonio Decaro, the councilor for Sport Pietro Petruzzelli, the president of Komen Puglia Linda Catucci and the director of the Medical Oncology Unit of the John Paul II IRCCS Cancer Institute of Bari Vito Lorusso.

“Today we are inaugurating a small wellness area – commented Antonio Decaro – so that people can come here and find some time to dedicate to themselves, to their well-being and to the care of their body and soul. In fact, well-being is a concept that goes beyond physical activity and also concerns feeling good about yourself and what surrounds you. It is no coincidence that this area is the epilogue of a process carried out with the help of Komen, which has been involved and concerned about women’s health for years, with particular attention to the prevention of breast cancer: I wish thank them for the daily care they give to people and to our city, with interventions of this type also supported by private companies such as Pfizer. I hope that here many women and men can spend moments dedicated to well-being, but also to socializing and sharing, values ​​that free sport has helped us to promote in the city over the years. And who knows, right here area we can’t share good intentions also with regard to prevention, because being together and taking care of ourselves also means forging positive relationships that generate value, and prevention is a value that we must never fail to support and spread”.

“This donation is fully part of the strategy of the municipal administration, which in recent years has equipped public spaces and informal places throughout the city for free sport – continued Pietro Petruzzelli -: exercise equipment, calisthenics courses, playgrounds, ping pong tables and chess to allow people of all ages to do physical activity at any time of the day, concretely dedicating themselves to their well-being. And if the number of sportsmen and outdoor sports enthusiasts continues to grow, it means that our vision, that of making the city a sort of open-air gym, is slowly coming true”.

The equipped fitness area created as part of the “Voltati. Look. Listen. Women with metastatic breast cancer” is a tool to bring the people of Bari and all of us closer, not only to the sea and physical activity, but above all to well-being and health, because if there is physical exercise, there is health – explains Linda Catucci, president of President Komen Puglia -. We have always carried out projects on women’s health, and more; I believe that the initiative, carried out thanks to the donation by Pfizer, is truly to be commended”.

“Physical activity is essential both for cancer patients, to whom this initiative is dedicated, and for the entire population – concluded Vito Lorusso, director of the Medical Oncology Unit, John Paul II Cancer Institute IRCCS of Bari-. This equipped fitness area inaugurated today is dedicated to women with metastatic breast cancer; until a few years ago this pathology was an irreparable event, but today, thanks to research, we have patients who live longer. It has been scientifically established that in these patients physical activity even slows down the progression of the disease, through mechanisms mediated on an immune basis”.

The fitness area is set up with latest generation machines that offer the possibility of changing the intensity of the training level according to the age and ability target, via your smartphone, through the free app.