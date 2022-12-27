Home Health Bari, the health director of the ASL Danny Sivo resigns: “I’m going back to occupational medicine”
Bari, the health director of the ASL Danny Sivo resigns: “I’m going back to occupational medicine”

Danny Sivo he resigned as health director of the ASL. The company itself communicated it with a note: Sivo held the position from 17 February and will now end the experience in conjunction with the end of the state of emergency, set for 31 December. He will return to exercise his activity as a competent doctor.

“I thank Dr. Sivo for all the activities carried out in recent months and of great impact on the health care provided to the territory”, commented the general manager Antonio Sanguedolce. “My thanks go to him for having trusted in my work – added Sivo – We have completed innovative projects of which I am proud but, once the emergency period is over, I am once again making my professionalism of occupational medicine available in the field “.

