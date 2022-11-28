Awarded for the internal path dedicated to the management of migraine in the various phases of a woman’s life. The Headache Center of the Bari Polyclinic has obtained the important recognition from the Onda Foundation, the national observatory on women’s health and gender. The project was born in order to address migraine which is strongly characterized as a gender pathology, mainly affecting young-adult women, who develop more severe forms than men, showing higher levels of disability and a greater number of pathologies connected.

Migraine in Italy affects 6 million people, of which 4 million are women. In adulthood, between puberty and menopause, more than 1 in 4 women suffer from it (27 percent). Percentages on average with those found among the patients of the Headache Center of the Policlinico of Bari, of which Dr. Maria Pia Prudenzano is responsible.

Approximately 3,000 services are carried out every year, including specialist visits, day services and the administration of hospital medicines. The Center is particularly attentive to the needs of women with headache and makes use of the collaboration of various professionals including a nutritionist and a psychologist and numerous specialists including pain therapists, endocrinologists and gynecologists.

Among the innovative pharmacological therapies prescribed by the Center to treat the most complex forms of migraine are botulinum toxin, monoclonal antibodies, non-invasive neurostimulation, the ketogenic diet and occipital nerve block.