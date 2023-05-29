Home » Barrage of Russian drones over Ukraine in the night, shot down 52 out of 54: «The biggest attack since the beginning of the war». From the balconies of Kiev the insults to Putin
Barrage of Russian drones over Ukraine in the night, shot down 52 out of 54: «The biggest attack since the beginning of the war». From the balconies of Kiev the insults to Putin

Barrage of Russian drones over Ukraine in the night, shot down 52 out of 54: «The biggest attack since the beginning of the war». From the balconies of Kiev the insults to Putin

It was the most massive attack since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine that suffered by the army of Kiev tonight, according to the military administration of the Ukrainian capital after the raid with 54 Russian drones entered the Ukrainian airspace. The Kiev Air Force said 52 drones were shot down by the air defenses. The Iranian-made Shaded drones reportedly launched from the Russian regions of Bryansk and Krasnodar carrying out multi-wave attacks for five hours. So far, Kiev records only one victim, a 40-year-old man was killed in the district of Kiev, while a woman was injured. The attack takes place on the eve of Kiev Day, the anniversary of the founding of the Ukrainian capital in 1541. An appointment in which concerts, fairs and exhibitions are traditionally held. As reported by the Guardian, some people were seen stepping off balconies in Kiev, defying the ban on the airstrike. The Ukrainians then started yelling at Vladimir Putin while the air raids were underway saying: “Glory to the air defense”.

EPA/Kyiv City Military Administration | A damaged mansion in the Kyiv region after a drone strike on May 28, 2023

