Barrier effect of the intestine limits calorie intake

On the subject of body weight, for years it was thought that the calories ingested were all the same but we have known for some time that things are different, the mechanisms that regulate absorption at the level of the mucous membranes of the digestive tract also come into play. A study published in Nature Communications calls into question the barrier effect of the intestine, let’s see how to make the most of this feature to limit caloric intake.

Calorie issue

The human body, in fact, seems to react differently to calorie ingested from whole foods rich in fiber compared to what happens with refined and processed industrial foods. The reason? Inexpensive processed foods are absorbed more quickly in the upper gastrointestinal tract, which, translated, means more calories you’re going to starve. At the same time, this means a smaller caloric impact on the gut microbiome.

Fibre



High-fiber diets satiate quickly and engage the intestinal flora, two mechanisms that help reduce overall calorie intake. Karen D. Corbin, researcher at theAdventHealth Translational Research Institute of Metabolism and Diabetes of Orlando and lead author of the research, warns: with a typically Western diet rich in refined products, loaded with sugars and fats, almost all the energy and calories remain glued to us, only a minimal part goes down towards the colon and rectum . People with pronounced obesity have a different bacterial geography than thin people.

Microbiome



By microbiome we mean the set of genetic heritage of microorganisms that populate specific tissues, such as epithelia. These bacteria, which make up the microbiota, have important regulatory functions, including the defense of the organism from pathogens, the processing of enzymes, vitamins, and in the intestine they can modulate the dynamics relating to the absorption of nutrients. Therefore, microbiome and microbiota are terms relating to the same whole, but highlight different aspects. Microbiome refers to the concept of genetic heritage of intestinal germs considered all together, therefore an abstraction. Microbiota instead refers to the population as such, a sort of qualitative and quantitative census of the microorganisms floating in the fecal content.

Diet for this



Sean Gibbons, microbiome scholar, professor at the Institute for Systems Biology in Seattle, hypothesized that overweight people, according to this approach, could lose weight, and burn body fat more easily, embracing specific diets that take advantage of the barrier inherent in the intestinal microbiome, thus limiting absorption without having to drastically reduce calorie intake during the day.