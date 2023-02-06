Lombardy, in many areas, is looked upon as a model. However, this statement does not apply to mental health services, which remain anchored – according to the psychiatrist and psychotherapist from Brescia Carla Ferrari Aggradibasagliana of the first hour – to systems prior to Law 180. The ideas coming from Trieste, in fact, did not find fertile ground on Lombard soil and, just a few years after the reform, the process of change came to a halt.

Doctor, what is the mental health situation in Lombardy?

We have not had the fortunes of Trieste: mental health, in Lombardy, is considered just a branch of health care like the others. Throughout this world, we see a trend towards privatisation, stronger in our Region than elsewhere. However, psychiatry is not profitable, so private individuals tend to take care of it less and in the public sector it is increasingly impoverished: new operators are not hired and those who retire are not replaced, there are no competitions. Many people, then, just don’t want to actually come where you work badly.

In what sense?

Restraint is widely used and, in the hospital of Montichiari, in the province of Brescia, electroshock therapy is still practiced, which they now call electroconvulsive therapy (we contacted the Brescia hospital, on which the structure depends, to find out more more but to date we have not received a response, ndr). Families are not helped in any way. This is how Lombard psychiatry works, there is a diagnosis, medicines are prescribed, hospitalizations are carried out in the Psychiatric Services for diagnosis and treatment (SPDC) when the person is ill, followed by a few checks. Rehabilitation activities are few and people are sent to residential communities, which by now have absorbed a large part of the sums allocated for psychiatry. In short, we are stuck in an asylum ideology.

So did Basaglia’s ideas never arrive in Lombardy?

The Basagliano model was somehow implemented in 1984, with the first Lombard law on psychiatry which established the territorial services. But then the asylums functioned regularly until the 1990s and the services did not make any progress, on the contrary, they went backwards: they work during office hours, five days a week, when they should be open to function properly. 24 hours a day seven days a week. In short, the revolution has arrived here, but it was immediately blocked.

How come?

I think it’s a cultural thing. Many times I have been told that Basaglia was ignorant, that he didn’t understand anything: many Lombard doctors even consider him a failure. Psychiatry, it is said here, is not what happened in Trieste, the relationship, the trips with patients; psychiatry is diagnosis and drug prescription, everything else is flower child ideology. There is a bit of arrogance and absolute adherence to what the Diagnostic and statistical manual of mental illnesses .

An objectifying vision, in short…

Absolutely. It’s all related to biology and diagnoses, so there’s a lot of dehumanization of people. Then I don’t want to generalize: there are certainly some structures where you work better than in the others. Lombardy, however, is the realm of market ideology; our patients undergo great marginalization, they become objects of the market rather than people to be treated. Mental illness is different from other conditions and cannot be treated the same way. It is a complex world, which cannot be reduced to just the medical field. Here, however, we are very backward: just think that the only judicial psychiatric asylum still in operation is in Castiglione delle Stiviere, in the province of Mantua.

How is this possible, if the official closure of judicial psychiatric hospitals took place in 2015?

They said that the structure was transformed into one of the twenty Security Measures Execution Residences (Rems) that were to be built following the closure of judicial psychiatric hospitals. In fact, however, the asylum remained.

In short, it seems that Lombardy does not teach school in the field of mental health…

No and the danger is linked to the fact that on health care it is in any case regarded as a model by the other Regions.