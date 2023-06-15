Baschirotto: “In Lecce I have the keys to the stadium to go to the gym at 7. End of career? In the family business”

Lecce central defender spoke to The Sports Gazette (interview by Francesco Calvi)

HOMECOMING. “It’s an opportunity to see my relatives again, but also to find some peace of mind. In a few days I will leave on vacation, here instead I help the family to carry on the company. I like it because it makes me feel part of this little gem that first my grandfather and then my father built over the years. Sure, driving the tractor is fun. But when it comes to bending over the fields… In the field of all this I bring the spirit of sacrifice, the manual work and the daily effort. If I’m in Serie A, it’s not thanks to talent. I have never lost the desire to improve, taking care of my physical and mental aspects every day”.

TYPICAL DAY. “Wake up at 7, then straight to the sports center to work out in the gym. In Lecce they gave me a copy of the keys to the gate, so I can get there before the warehouse workers. Even at the table one rarely goes wrong…”.

A FINE CARRIERA. “I’ll probably go back to Nogara, because we have a big company that I’d like to run together with my brothers. My father and I are enrolled at the University of Parma, in the faculty of Zootechnical Sciences. We raise cows and pigs, there is a small chicken coop, plus we grow many vegetables, especially tomatoes.”.

DREAM FINAL. “I had a great time with the Giallorossi, we are a fantastic group and we have achieved a great result. Then came the national team, the icing on the cake. I had the opportunity to spend five days with people who have written the history of Italian football. It didn’t seem real to me.”

FROM THE D TO THE NATIONAL TEAM. “Nothing has changed, except for the color of the shirt. First it was white, then black and white, finally red and yellow and even blue. I am the same as always. I work hard and maybe, one day, I’ll even be able to make my debut for the national team.”

BONUCCI. “I tried to understand the secrets of Bonucci, a top player. The blue group welcomed me very well. I tried to get some secrets from him because the difference between a top player and a normal player can be seen even in a small movement. We joked every now and then, because we both played for Viterbo. Leo told me that the Viterbo journalists must have been happy to see us together”.

SHOW MUSCLES. “It is my exultation, conceived as a joke during a journey. In the autumn I went to Lisbon with two friends, who asked me to think together about something that would represent me. Arnold Pose came out, so we started rehearsing in front of the mirror…”.

BLUE CLIMATE. “Gorgeous. I arrived at the retreat and I thought I had sacred monsters in front of me, but in reality they are simple guys and similar to me. They saw that I was very excited, so they undertook to break the ice to make me feel like one of them right away. They succeeded.”

MUTI. “I started playing without him, because Samuel still had to get back to top condition. Then we became a steady couple and I noticed his charisma, his personality, those factors that make the difference on the pitch. He is a world champion and he shows it ”.

MONZESE PENALTIES. “I didn’t believe what I caused, I was convinced that if I had done the same thing in the middle of the field, the referee wouldn’t even have blown the whistle. But I wasn’t afraid. I looked at Falcone and told myself he would take care of it. Luckily, he parried Gytkjaer’s shot and we saved ourselves.”

FOOTBALL DREAM. “At first I was thinking about the usual things: fame, TV, becoming a footballer who is on everyone’s lips. Then, however, the desire for revenge prevailed. Many people, when I was little, told me that I would not make it. I always wanted to prove, first to myself and then to them, that they were wrong. Work always pays off.”