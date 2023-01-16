How do you open an e-mail box? How do you get the Spid digital identity? How do you participate in video conferences remotely with the Meet and Zoom applications? The new computer literacy course offered by the MakeItModena digital gym allows you to learn how to master these and many other activities, and to learn useful technical skills: after the first cycle at the beginning of January, the free lessons also return in February in the municipal street spaces Barchetta 77. It is already possible to register by connecting to the website www.makeitmodenaform.it or by calling 059 2034105.

The course program starts from the basic concepts and information on how computers work and goes all the way up to e-mail and web browsing. Among the various topics covered by expert personnel there is also the focus on browsers for surfing the Net, even in “incognito” mode; wired connection to the internet and through wi-fi; antivirus; documents attached to e-mail messages; Google services, including those in the cloud.

The course, which develops over six hours, is divided into four 90-minute meetings and it is possible to choose to attend it in the morning time slot (10 – 11.30) or in the afternoon (2.30 – 4 pm) on Monday 6, Tuesday 7, Monday 13 and Tuesday 14 February. Lessons take place face-to-face in an equipped room, for a maximum of nine people.

Further information online on the website www.comune.modena.it/makeitmodena/palestra-digitale.