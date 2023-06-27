Basilicata. Healthcare in the hands of health counterfeiters

Performance in exchange for health. Cheated and happy. Everyone wants the hospital next door, the neonatology just around the corner, the CT scan just around the corner and so on. “Because this way I feel calm”. Characters of the right and left ride the emotional demands of local populations without ever providing a solution that is worthy of a reliable policy.

Everything appears picturesque but we are at the blatant falsification of reality. “The birth point cannot be touched” nor the gynecology department, “the pinco pallo hospital must not close” and so on. Naturally, politicians always say yes, meanwhile leaving these demands at half mast, in a limbo of constant uncertainties.

Right, the corporatization of healthcare and Mario Monti’s spending review, have created serious problems for small hospitals. Therefore, everything appears as a question of costs.

But there is another problem, which our politicians responsible for the continuing collapse of health care pretend not to see. Are we certain that a birth center that does not count the number of services guarantees quality? Are we really sure that a small hospital photocopied on the big one guarantees that the assistance provided is excellent?

People want quality, safety, excellence in health services. It is a legitimate ambition. But she is almost never satisfied with the miniature hospital, even if, we have to admit, gaffes are the order of the day even in some departments of large hospitals. But that’s another story.

A surgeon is unlikely to be good unless he performs a large number of operations, the same is true for all other specialties. Care is unlikely to be of high quality especially when the equipment and technologies are not adequate because they are too expensive. Among other things, no one guarantees that a small hospital is sufficiently involved in research and continuous updating networks. And research and updating is serious business.

In short, it is not enough to say “the birthplace does not close”, there is much more to say, to standardize, to reorganise. Because the theme of quality is fundamental when it comes to people’s lives. Yet, the protests, legitimate, all seem determined to ask for benefits rather than health. And certain politicians who are always on the crest of a wave soak our biscuits, also taking advantage of the fact that people are not educated in a correct culture of health. Taking advantage of the fact that citizens ask for nothing more than “services at home to be calm in case of emergency”.

And they dip the biscuit in it because they have to maintain their clientele chains on the matter, control over contracts and careers. They have to keep their primary friends with folded arms, they have to protect their vote packages. And people always fall for it.

The real battles to do are at least two. on resources, we need to stop saving on health and squandering on corruption, on useless entities, on waste of all kinds. We must stop a system of redistribution of wealth that penalizes the multitude of citizens and favors the economic and financial elite. on politics, we need to stop with the incompetent, with those who for decades have not been able to reorganize a health system that knows how to enhance and reconvert small hospitals and seriously relaunch local prevention and treatment services. We need to put an end to those who entrust the management of strategic hospitals to mediocre jugglers. And it would also be appropriate for some politicians to stop deceiving citizens.

© breaking latest news

Article already published in May 2020.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

