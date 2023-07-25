Lucan Health System Faces Critical Issues and Delays

The councilor for health in Basilicata, Francesco Fanelli, is facing criticism for his handling of the health system in the region. Critics argue that Fanelli has been too focused on political matters and has failed to address the critical issues and delays that have plagued the system.

It is argued that Fanelli’s habit of ignoring problems and presenting an optimistic picture of the health system is not unique to him alone. The Lucanian League, led by Mayor Guarente, has also been accused of hiding the dust under the carpet and failing to address the worsening situation.

A recent report on the state of health in Basilicata has further highlighted the issues in the region. The report, produced by CREA Sanità, reveals that Basilicata has been ranked as one of the worst performing regions in the country, with a level of only 30%. This is 14 points lower than the national average, and 8 points lower than the region’s performance in 2019.

The report’s findings have led to increased calls for Fanelli and the Lucanian League to take responsibility for the failing health system in Basilicata. Critics argue that without self-criticism and acknowledgement of the problems, the situation is only set to worsen.

One commentator, Maurizio Manco, expressed his frustration with the current state of affairs, stating, “I’m in the wrong shape.” This sentiment is shared by many in Basilicata who are growing increasingly concerned about the quality of healthcare in the region.

It is clear that urgent action is needed to address the critical issues and delays in the Lucan health system. Fanelli and the Lucanian League must prioritize the wellbeing of their citizens and take concrete steps to improve the state of healthcare in Basilicata.

