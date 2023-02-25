On the twenty-fifth day of Euroleaguethe The power of Bologna beat it Baskonia 88-83. The match is very balanced and the first two quarters end 19-16 for the visitors and 44-41 for the hosts. In the third period the Emilians improve, and we go to the last 10 minutes on 68-62. Scariolo’s men resist the final assaults of the Basques with Abass and the final score is 88-83. The Mvp is Giedraitis of Baskonia (25 points, 7 rebounds).

Virtus Bologna returns to win, liquidating Baskonia 88-83 on the twenty-fifth day of the Euroleague. The men of

scario they start strong with two triples from Ojeleye and Teodosic. After a brief blackout at the Arena (with a small interruption of the match), the Serbian also places three free throws from the foul line for the initial 9-0. The best attack of the tournament for average points (over 85 per game) then rises to the chair, also thanks to the many turnovers by Segafredo, and the first quarter ends 19-16 for the guests. In the second period, the Basques commit four team fouls in one minute and so Virtus has free throws available for each offense for this quarter. Peñarroya’s defense, however, closes the passing lines well and is very careful not to give the home side a flank. The match is therefore close and neither of the two quintets manages to get away: it goes to the interval on 44-41.

The third period starts well for Bologna, which flies to +8 (56-48) and goes to the decisive round at 68-62, thanks to crucial baskets by Shengelia and

Abass. In the last quarter, the Italian-Ghanaian, still struggling with the aftermath of the knee injury and making his seasonal debut in the Euroleague, takes his hands by the hand and guarantees both security in defense and heavy points in attack. The triples of

Belinelli and Teodosic’s free throws then lead Scariolo’s boys to 85-76 with one minute to go. The final assaults of the guests are in vain and the scoreboard reads 88-83 at the final siren. Virtus Bologna thus rises to 12 victories in the Euroleague and consolidates its twelfth position in the standings, remaining in the running for the playoffs. Instead comes the second consecutive defeat for Baskonia, which drops to seventh place and collects the twelfth knockout in Europe. MVP at Segafredo Arena Rokas Giedraitis (Baskonia) with 25 points and 7 rebounds.