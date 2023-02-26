Italy plays, wins on the field of Spain and narrowly misses the feat of snatching also first place in group L for qualifying for the next World Cup in the Far East, in a match which, moreover, saw both already with the pass in their pockets. In Caceres it ends 72-68 for the Azzurri returning from the convincing success against Ukraine but the +4 is not enough to completely cancel (by overall points difference) the 88-84 suffered months ago in Pesaro. The journey of the Azzurri led by Gianmarco Pozzecco ends with eight victories and only two defeats, a respectable score equal to that of the Iberians and which gives confidence in view of the world tournament scheduled from 25 August to 10 September next between the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia. The other qualified team in the group is Georgia, who managed to get the better of Iceland at the last minute. The satisfaction expressed by the coach after the embrace with Sergio Scariolo is great, who for his part will have the task of bringing Spain, currently the No. 1 in the FIBA ​​ranking and current world and European champion, to confirm the title won four years ago in China. “I’m very proud of all the boys. They play with their heart and deserve all the satisfaction possible – Pozzecco said -. We came to Spain to play and win without looking at the standings and tonight everyone scored and everyone left the pitch gratified Even tonight we prepared the match perfectly and beyond any classification, I’m very happy for the victory and for having broadened the base of Italian players for the future”. The best Azzurri scorer was Guglielmo Caruso, author of a performance made up of 19 points (new career high) and seven rebounds, but Davide Casarin’s debut is a dream, as he finishes his first in Azzurro with 10 points in 11 minutes . The start of the match belongs to Spain, who immediately tries to escape, thanks to a few too many mistakes from the Azzurri’s line (16-13 at the first stop). At the beginning of the second quarter, when Caruso takes the stage and scores seven consecutive points that are worth the tie (18-18). Threes by Busquets and Garcia nullify all efforts by putting the Iberians ahead (27-20) but Italy fights with the strength of the bench and Diouf’s basket closes a second quarter with 20 points and sends Italy to rest on + 4 (29-33). The great moment also continues in the second half: Casarin scores 7 points and the Azzurri fly up by 9 in the 25th minute, then holding up to the reaction of the Iberians, with Caruso closing the third quarter on 44-52. Severini’s triple at the beginning of the last quarter is worth +13 (44-57). A triple by 2004 Nunez and a dunk by Busquet mark the return of Spain (60-67). Diaz’s fifth foul helps but Mannion’s 1/3 free throw leaves everything uncertain with 1:44 to go. Nico returns to the line for a 2/2 after Bassas’ triple and in the last seconds Italy is ahead 70-63. The last turn of the clock is not enough for Spain to win and for Italy to reach +5 which would have given them the lead in the group.

Read the full article on ANSA.it