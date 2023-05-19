Basketball Pesaro-Milan 1-2 Sassari-Venice 2-1

After the two defeats at the Forum, the team from the Marche beats the Italian champions with a great last quarter. Tomorrow races-4 in the Marche and Sardinia

PESARO-MILAN 88-83

With a devastating fourth period, Pesaro overtakes Milan in game-3 of the first round of the playoffs and forces the Italian champions into game-4, scheduled for Saturday still on the Marche field. Olimpia falls after seven consecutive victories, goes down the distance and can’t contain the desire for redemption of the hosts, deservedly victorious. A team success. Milan had problems getting to its destination due to the closure of the roads in Emilia Romagna due to the flood. At the start it’s 3-7 in the 3′, Melli is already hot. Pesaro attacks well, finds openings in the area and is 9-9 in the 4th minute. Totè gives energy, Palas is a bedlam. The guests with Napier try to escape on 22-31 in the 13th minute, the physicality of Milan dominates even in rebounds and coach Messina’s group commands 28-38 in the 18th minute. Shields takes the chair, but there is a match (36-42 in the 20th minute) and the defenses prevail over the attacks. Pesaro presses the Italian champions (41-43 in the 21st minute with a triple from Visconti). Tambone is incisive and solid and it’s 50-51 in the 25th minute, Milan struggles. Delfino impacts with a three-pointer (53 equal to 26′). The double “T” of the landlords works, Tambone and Totè push Pesaro so Milan leads by measure but does not sleep peacefully (61-66 in the 30th minute). Moretti on the counterattack gives another draw (66-66 in the 31st minute), Daye overtakes from the average: 68-66 in the 32nd minute. Out of nowhere emerges Abdur-Rahkman, who finds 10 very heavy points in the middle of the last quarter for the 80-74 in the 38th minute. He closes it. It ends with the Scudetto-style pitch invasion. (Camilla Cataldo) Pesaro: Totè 16, Tambone 14,

Abdur-Rahkman 10.

Milano: Napier 24, Melli 14, Shields 9. See also Alzheimer's, be careful with the drugs you take: the risk could increase

Sassari builds match point in the series in its fort, yet another second part of the high-level match puts Venice back to the wall. Saturday in Sassari race-4.

Balanced first part of the match, with Sassari good at putting his nose forward in the final second quarter. The intensity is very high from the tap-off, Sassari manages to hit from distance, Venice responds with an inspired Willis. The guests manage to hurt especially on the counterattack, but Bucchi’s team responds and manages to give a small break at the end of the half, when Venice suffers a foul situation from the wingers, which allows Robinson and Gentile to build the small break that is worth the +6 at 20′: 41-35.

After the long break Sassari presses on the accelerator, Jones after a non-existent first part of the match due to fouls, builds the 7-0 break by himself which puts Reyer on the ropes, Venice finds herself out of breath and ideas and Dowe and partners they reach up to +20 during the third quarter. Spahija tries everything and finds Tessitori among the various exes as a key player to keep the match open, thanks to a series of breaks that bring the guests back to -10. Sassari seems to deal the knockout blow in the middle of the last quarter with a triple from the new +18, Venice doesn’t give up and taking advantage of Sassari’s non-excellent management of fouls, they go back up to -8 ball in hand. It was Gentile who closed the accounts, 1′ from the end he found the triple of the new +11 which closed the contest, handed over the match point to Dinamo and blew up the PalaSerradimigni. (Nicola Cascioni) See also Tech and Society - Linus with Filippo Magnini: even swimming is tech in the "pools of death"

Sassari: Jones 15, Gentile 14, Deaf 10 Venezia: Often, Willis 15, Weavers 11

Gazzetta dello Sport May 18, 2023 (change May 18, 2023 | 23:10)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

