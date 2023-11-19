Basketball, Serie A: Milan gets back up by overwhelming Venice, Cremona knocks out Pesaro

Eighth round of A league Of basket: back to successOlimpia Milan, which overwhelms Umana Reyer Venezia 95-72 (19 points for Shields and Hall). He’s also smiling after two defeats in a row Tortona, who triumphed on the Reggio Emilia pitch 90-77. Hanlan drags Varese in 94-93 on Scafati, while the GeVi Naples she was a privateer in Treviso 79-76. They also win Pisa68-63 against Banco di Sardegna Sassari, e Cremonawhich prevails over Pesaro 96-69.

EA7 EMPORIO ARMANI MILAN-UMANA REYER VENICE 95-72



After the crash with Scafati, Olimpia Milano gets back up and overwhelms a reworked Reyer Venezia 95-72. Armani made things clear from the first half, with Shields and especially Hall dominating in attack from the bench. After the first twenty minutes Messina’s men are at 44-28, but EA7’s real show begins after the break: Umana practically doesn’t score anymore, and concedes thirty points to the home team. The final period is actually only useful for statistics, with the match ending 95-72. Fifth victory for Milan, net of three defeats: second knockout for Venice.

SCORESHEET



EA7 Emporio Armani Milan-Umana Reyer Venice 95-72



Partial scores: 24-16, 44-28, 74-46.



EA7 Emporio Armani Milano: Lo 4 (0/1, 0/1, 4/4 tl), Melli 5 (1/1, 1/4), Shields 19 (3/6, 3/4, 4/4 tl) , Mirotic 12 (3/6, 2/4), Voigtmann 7 (3/3, 0/1, 1/1 tl); Bortolani 10 (3/4, 1/4, 1/2 tl), Kamagate 9 (4/4, 1/2 tl), Ricci 3 (1/3 from 3), Flaccadori 5 (1/2 from 3, 2 /2 tl), Caruso 2 (1/2, 0/2), Hall 19 (4/6, 3/3, 2/2 tl), Garavaglia (0/1). All.: Messina.



Umana Reyer Venezia: Casarin 7 (1/2, 1/2, 2/2 tl), Tessitori 7 (3/5, 0/1, 1/2 tl), De Nicolao 3 (1/2 from 3), Tucker 9 (3/6, 1/5, 0/1 tl), Simms 11 (1/2, 1/5, 6/7 tl); O’Connell 5 (1/1, 1/4), Wiltjer 14 (2/3, 2/6, 4/6 tl), Iannuzzi (0/1 from 3), Brooks 5 (1/1, 1/2 ), Brown Jr. 11 (3/3, 1/2, 1/3 tl). Ne: Janelidze. All.: Spahija.

UNAHOTELS REGGIO EMILIA-BERTRAM YACHTS DERTHONA TORTONA 77-90



Tortona wins again, 90-77 on the Reggio Emilia pitch. The match is extremely balanced in the first two periods, with UnaHotels leading by two points at halftime thanks to a Galloway on the shields. Upon returning from the locker rooms, however, Bertram is furious: a double run in both the third and fourth periods (12-0 and 13-0), with Radosevic and Baldasso as protagonists. Reggio’s final comeback attempt is fruitless, and Derthona takes home the victory. Fourth championship success for Tortona, while UnaHotels recorded their third defeat.

SCORESHEET



UnaHotels Reggio Emilia-Bertram Yachts Derthona Tortona 77-90



Partial scores: 25-24, 41-37, 58-65.



UnaHotels Reggio Emilia: Galloway 22 (2/6, 4/13, 6/7 tl), Vitali 6 (1/2, 1/5, 1/2 tl), Weber 4 (2/4), Hervey 7 (2/4, 1/3), Faye 4 (2/5); Smith 15 (3/4, 2/6, 3/4 tl), Uglietti 6 (2/2, 2/2 tl), Atkins 6 (2/4, 2/2 tl), Grant 5 (1/3, 1/2), Chillo 2 (1/1). N.e.: Camara, Cipolla. All.: Priftis.



Bertram Yachts Derthona Tortona: Dowe 12 (5/7, 0/2, 2/2 tl), Daum 14 (4/8, 1/5, 3/3 tl), Candi 12 (2/4, 1/3, 5/6 tl), Weems 5 (1/3, 1/4), Radosevic 15 (3/6, 2/2, 3/5 tl); Strautins 4 (2/2, 0/1), Baldasso 12 (1/3, 2/2, 4/4 tl), Severini 6 (0/3, 1/3, 3/4 tl), Thomas 10 (4 /9, 2/3 tl). Me: Baldi, Basile, Errica. All.: Ramondino.

OPENJOBMETIS VARESE-GIVOVA SCAFATI 94-93



Victory at the end for Varese, who in a comeback beat Scafati 94-93 at home. Shocking start for the Lombards, who went down 11-0 in the first few minutes, but were able to recover to 18-18. The guests also extended their lead in the second period, with Gentile and Strelnieks taking the lead. Upon returning from the break, Hanlan and Cauley-Stein are unleashed, for Openjobmetis’ comeback. The last ten minutes are effectively point to point, especially in the final seconds. Hanlan is glacial from the line for the decisive overtaking, with Gentile missing the winning shot at the siren. Varese gets back up and scores their third victory of the season, while Scafati suffers their fourth defeat.

SCORESHEET



Openjobmetis Varese-Givova Scafati 94-93



Partials: 20-25, 49-55, 74-72.



Openjobs Varese: Cauley-Stein 17 (7/12, 3/3 p.m.), Moretti 16 (4/7, 2/3, 2/2 p.m.), Hanlan 25 (6/6, 1/4, 10/14 p.m ), McDermott 11 (1/2, 3/7), Brown 4 (0/2, 1/2, 1/2 tl); Shahid 8 (4/5, 0/2), Ulaneo 8 (3/3, 2/5 p.m.), Virginia (0/1 day 3), Woldetensae 5 (1/3, 0/1, 3/3 p.m.) . . . . With: Zhao. All.: Bialaszewski.



Givova Scafati: Pinkins 14 (3/6, 8/10 tl), Robinson 13 (5/6, 1/5), Rossato 6 (0/1, 2/3), Rivers 7 (2/5, 1/4 ), Nunge 7 (3/4, 0/4, 1/1 tl); Logan 11 (1/2, 3/7), Gentile 19 (7/14, 1/1, 2/2 tl), Strelnieks 16 (4/4, 2/5, 2/2 tl), Mouaha, Pini ( 0/1). Ne: Sangiovanni, De Laurentiis. All.: Sacripanti.

NUTRIBULLET TREVSO-GEVI NAPLES 76-79



Sixth success for GeVi Napoli, who beat Treviso 79-76 away. The Campania team started strongly in the first period, giving the hosts a ten point difference (24-14). In the two central partials Nutribullet gets back on top, and in the third quarter they even take the lead again thanks to a super Midnight. In the final ten minutes GeVi comes back behind, and goes on to take the victory with two decisive triples from Pullen and Zubcic. Sixth success of the season for Milicic’s team, while Treviso has not yet won in this Serie A (eight consecutive defeats).

SCORESHEET



Nutribullet Treviso-GeVi Napoli 76-79



Partial scores: 14-24, 33-42, 61-56.



Nutribullet Treviso: Booker 11 (2/3, 2/9, 1/2 tl), Harrison 16 (4/7, 1/7, 5/6 tl), Paulicap 6 (2/3, 2/4 tl), Young (0/1, 0/1), Allen 3 (1/3, 0/1, 1/2 tl); Faggian 4 (2/2, 0/1), Mezzanotte 20 (4/6, 3/5, 3/5 tl), Bowman 9 (1/4, 1/7, 4/5 tl), Zanelli 4 (1 /1, 0/3, 2/2 tl), Room 3 (1/2, 1/2 tl). Ne: Iacopini, Scandiuzzi. All.: Vitucci.



GeVi Napoli: Zubcic 18 (2/5, 4/7, 2/2 pl), Ennis 10 (5/11, 0/1), Owens 6 (2/4, 2/2 pl), Sokolowski 11 (3/2). 8, 1/6, 2/2 pl), Jarowski 8 (2/5 at 3, 2/2 pl); De Nicolao, Pullen 19 (0/5, 4/7, 7/8 p.m.), Liver 7 (2/3, 1/3), Mabour Dut Biar, Ebeling (0/1). Ne: Sinagra, Bamba. All.: Milicic.

ESTRA PISTOIA-BANCO DI SARDEGNA SASSARI 68-63



Success for Pistoia, 68-63 at home against Sassari. The Tuscans make the difference in the first period, where they score 24 points and concede only 17. The Sardinians try to come back in the second and especially in the third period, but the guests’ three-point shooting percentages are too low. Estra manages in the final, with a super Varnado with 14 total points. Third victory in this Serie A for Pistoia, while Banco di Sardegna have lost six.

SCORESHEET



Estra Pistoia-Banco di Sardegna Sassari 68-63



Partial scores: 24-17, 42-34, 52-49.



Estra Pistoia: Willis 12 (0/4, 4/8), Moore 7 (0/4, 1/5, 4/4 tl), Varnado 14 (6/10, 0/2, 2/4 tl), Hawkins 10 (1/4, 2/4, 2/2 tl), Ogbeide 9 (4/5, 1/5 tl); Saccaggi 3 (1/3, 0/1, 1/1 tl), Del Chiaro 2 (1/2), Wheatle 11 (1/3, 3/5). Ne: Della Rosa, Dembele, Stoch, Metsla. All.: Brienza.



Banco di Sardegna Sassari: Kruslin 9 (1/1, 2/4, 1/1 tl), Whittaker Jr. 4 (2/3, 0/2) Gombauld 11 (5/10, 1/3 tl), McKinnie 4 (0/2, 0/2, 4/4 tl), Charalampopoulos 5 (1/5, 1/6); Cappelletti 6 (3/5, 0/2), Treier 5 (1/3, 1/2), Tyree 12 (3/4, 2/5, 0/2 tl), Raspino 2 (1/1), Gentile 5 (0/1, 1/2, 2/2 tl). Ne: Gandini, Pisano. All.: Bucchi.

VANOLI CREMONA-CARPEGNA PESARO HAM 96-69



Cremona triumphs, 96-69 at home against Pesaro. In the first two periods Vanoli presses hard on the accelerator, also helped by the very low percentages of the guests. After the first twenty minutes the hosts are ahead by twenty points, at 53-33. Cavina’s team even reached a 26-point lead, but VL closed the gap towards the end of the third quarter. Triples from Visconti and Bluiett brought Carpegna Prosciutto back to -10, but the comeback attempt was unsuccessful. Fourth victory in eight days for Cremona, while there are five defeats for Pesaro.

SCORESHEET



Vanoli Cremona-Carpegna Prosciutto Pesaro 96-69



Partial scores: 26-17, 53-33, 73-56.



Vanoli Cremona: Pecchia 9 (3/4, 0/1, 3/3 tl), Adrian (0/2, 0/1), Denegri 9 (1/1, 1/3, 4/4 tl), McCullogh 17 (4/6, 3/6), Golden 12 (6/9); Zegarowski 12 (3/7, 2/5), Lacey 8 (1/3, 2/5), Eboua 12 (3/3, 2/3), Zanotti 17 (5/6, 2/4, 1/1 tl), Small. All.: Cavina.



Carpegna Prosciutto Pesaro: McCallum 4 (2/5, 0/1, 0/1), Bluiett 11 (1/1, 3/6, 0/2 tl), Totè 10 (5/14), Bamforth 17 (1/ 2, 5/7), Mazzola (0/1, 0/1); Visconti 9 (0/1, 2/5, 3/3 tl), Ford 6 (3/6, 0/4), Tambone 10 (1/2, 1/4, 5/9 tl), Mockevicius 2 (0 /1, 2/2 tl). In: Maretto, Stazzonelli. All.: Buscaglia.

