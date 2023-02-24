Home Health Basketball, World Cup qualifiers: Italy beats Ukraine and eliminates it
Basketball, World Cup qualifiers: Italy beats Ukraine and eliminates it

Basketball, World Cup qualifiers: Italy beats Ukraine and eliminates it
 Gli azzurri di Pozzecco superano gli ucraini 85-75, con Mannion che segna 28 punti. Domenica sfida alla Spagna di Scariolo


L’Italbasket of Pozzecco beats theUkraine per 85-75, on the parquet of the Modigliani Forum in Livorno, and sends a clear and unequivocal message to Spain which, in turn, had defeated the Icelandic national team. Thanks to tonight’s success in Tuscany, the Azzurri remained at the top L group Of qualification for the World Cup. A good viaticum in view of the next commitments. The defeat, on the other hand, ousts the Ukrainians from the fight for the third and last place useful for accessing the final phase of the championship tournament which will take place next summer.

28 points from Nico Mannion eh
21 to the report of Marco Spissu, who managed to break free in the third quarter. Sanon’s 5 points weren’t enough for Ukraine. A few minutes before the tap-off between Italy and Ukraine, the two teams huddled in midfield in an emotional and meaningful embrace. With the teams in the center also the president of Federbasket, Gianni Petrucci.

The Azzurri will fly to Spain on Friday where, on Sunday (6.00 pm), they will challenge the ‘Red Furies’ led by Sergio Scariolo.

