Hospitalized in intensive care at San Bassiano for bacterial meningitis a 17-year-old from Tezze sul Brenta, it is very serious . The hospital has already started prophylaxis for your parents closer contacts . In the night between Saturday 25 and Sunday 26 February, a teenager with diagnosis of meningococcal meningitis type B . The patient had gone to the emergency room with symptoms that triggered the suspicion, later confirmed by laboratory tests. The young man in his spare time yes dedicate to play basketball , training both in Bassano del Grappa and in Riese Pio X (TV). Just in Riese was his last training session which dates back to Friday evening. At the moment, given his serious condition, the prognosis is reserved.

Reconstructed all the movements of the boy

Meanwhile, the public health and hygiene service of the USL 7 Pedemontana immediately took action to reconstruct the movements of the young man and prophylaxis was already distributed in the afternoonthrough a specific antibiotic, to the closest contacts who have been identified in the meantime, about sixty people. The Sisp will also continue tracking on Monday, in order to identify all the people who came into contact with the patient in the incubation period of the disease. «The codified procedure for dealing with this type of emergency has proven to work well – underlined the General Manager of the USL 7 Carlo Bramezza -. The emergency room and resuscitation doctors were able to immediately place the diagnostic suspicion, which was then confirmed very promptly by the analysis laboratory. And the intervention of the Sisp was also very timely for the contact tracing activity for the necessary prophylaxis. I therefore want to reassure citizens that there is no cause for alarm: those who have potentially been exposed to the infection have already been contacted by Sisp operators or will be in the next few hours”.