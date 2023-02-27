Home Health Bassano del Grappa, a 17-year-old in intensive care for meningitis. Prophylaxis for 60 close contacts
A boy of 17annioriginally from a town in the Vicenza area, is hospitalized in intensive care at the hospital of Bassano del Grappa for meningococcal meningitis type B. His prognosis is currently reserved. It was the young man himself who presented himself to the emergency room. His symptoms immediately alerted the medical staff, who subjected him to tests that confirmed the diagnosis. The protocol was then activated, and the Public Health and Hygiene Service of Ulss 7 Pedemontana began to reconstruct the boy’s movements to distribute prophylaxis to the closest contacts, sixty people in all. The codified procedure for dealing with this type of emergency has proven to work well, explained the director general of Ulss 7, Charles Bramezza, «the emergency room and resuscitation doctors were able to immediately place the diagnostic suspicion, which was then confirmed very promptly by the analysis laboratory. And the intervention of the Sisp was also very timely for the contact tracing activity for the necessary prophylaxis ».

