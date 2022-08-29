Home Health Bassetti: “100% with Salvini, via a limited number in Medicina”
Bassetti: “100% with Salvini, via a limited number in Medicina”

Bassetti: “100% with Salvini, via a limited number in Medicina”

“I fully agree with Salvini’s proposal: Via the limited number to medicine and the first year barrier. Long live the merit. Down with the quizzes”. Matteo Bassetti, director of Infectious Diseases San Martino hospital in Genoa writes on Twitter, commenting on the proposal of Matteo Salvini, leader of the League, to “remove the limited number that blocks access to the Faculty of Medicine, as in France”.

